Bullets were fired at a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crew near Renton Tuesday night.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, published Thursday afternoon, the agency stated crew members were working near Renton when “a person stepped out of a vehicle and fired a gun at the crew before driving away.”

The X post states the incident occurred Monday night. But a source confirmed to KIRO Newsradio Thursday afternoon it occurred Tuesday night.

It is not yet known why this person got out of the vehicle and fired at the workers.

The Renton Police Department is looking for tips and/or eyewitnesses who might have seen what happened under Interstate 405 near the Cedar River trail, east of downtown.

The state agency’s X post concluded with a message to those out there on the road who may encounter workers taking care of business on a project.

“And please be extra nice to road workers. They deal with more than you can imagine,” the post reads.

~10pm Monday, our crews were working near Renton when a person stepped out of a vehicle and fired a gun at the crew before driving away.

Contributing: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio

