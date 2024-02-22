Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Gunman shoots at WSDOT workers near Renton for unknown reasons

Feb 22, 2024, 3:03 PM

Image: WSDOT crews were working near Renton when a person stepped out of a vehicle and fired a gun ...

WSDOT crews were working near Renton when a person stepped out of a vehicle and fired a gun at the crew before driving away Tuesday night. (Image courtesy of Washington Department of Transportation/@wsdot on X)

(Image courtesy of Washington Department of Transportation/@wsdot on X)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Bullets were fired at a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crew near Renton Tuesday night.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, published Thursday afternoon, the agency stated crew members were working near Renton when “a person stepped out of a vehicle and fired a gun at the crew before driving away.”

The X post states the incident occurred Monday night. But a source confirmed to KIRO Newsradio Thursday afternoon it occurred Tuesday night.

It is not yet known why this person got out of the vehicle and fired at the workers.

Crime in Washington: Man faces multiple charges after WSP trooper shooting in Kent

The Renton Police Department is looking for tips and/or eyewitnesses who might have seen what happened under Interstate 405 near the Cedar River trail, east of downtown.

The state agency’s X post concluded with a message to those out there on the road who may encounter workers taking care of business on a project.

“And please be extra nice to road workers. They deal with more than you can imagine,” the post reads.

Contributing: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

Crime Blotter

Image: Police detectives in Tacoma are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect respons...

James Lynch

Tacoma police search for suspect as stabbing victim tells her story

A woman who was nearly stabbed to death in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park is telling her story of a vicious attack and fight for her life.

23 hours ago

Image: A woman who went by the name "Jane" gave a press conference Wednesday after sustaining major...

Steve Coogan and Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

Woman stabbed in Point Defiance crime: ‘I can’t believe I survived’

On Feb. 10, the victim was walking at Point Defiance Park when was attacked by an unknown man, the Tacoma Police Department reported.

1 day ago

Image: A man went into Winnie's Coffee and Deli on Rainier Avenue South on Feb. 8 and stole $1,300 ...

Sam Campbell

Scammer steals $1,300 from Skyway shop using fraudulent refunds

A coffee shop owner is warning other area businesses after she said a man scammed her out of $1,300 through a fraudulent refund scheme.

1 day ago

Image: DNA technology led to a sketch that helped law enforcement capture 51-year-old Annie Sue And...

SuElen Rivera, KTAR

Arlington woman being held for allegedly killing newborn in Phoenix in 2005

Police arrested an Arlington woman suspected in the murder of a newborn found dead at Phoenix's airport, authorities said Monday.

1 day ago

kent trooper shot...

Kate Stone

Man faces multiple charges after WSP trooper shooting in Kent

A man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper multiple times in Kent last Friday has been charged.

2 days ago

Image: Firefighters responded to the parking lot of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, located at the corner o...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Customers evacuate Seattle business after people smoke drugs inside bathroom for nearly an hour

Customers were forced to evacuate a Seattle Krispy Kreme Doughnuts after people were caught smoking drugs inside a bathroom, police said.

2 days ago

Gunman shoots at WSDOT workers near Renton for unknown reasons