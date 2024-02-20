Man faces multiple charges after WSP trooper shooting in Kent

A man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper multiple times in Kent has now been charged with assault in the first degree with a firearm enhancement, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree and theft of a firearm.

Investigators say the trooper tried to conduct a DUI stop on the suspect, Jason Joshua Posada, near the Driftwood Apartments on W. James Place around 11 p.m. on Friday. According to charging documents released Tuesday by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office (KCPAO), Posada took off. He crashed into another car at an intersection just east of River Bend Golf Course in Kent.

The chase continued on foot into an apartment complex, where Posada allegedly shot the trooper several times, including in the leg.

“The trooper relays on the radio that he is in foot pursuit, the suspect fled from the vehicle, and shortly after that announced on the radio that he’s been shot,” Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said during a press conference early Saturday morning, after the shooting.

Posada allegedly used the trooper’s firearm, according to two sources speaking to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Both aircraft and K-9 units helped track the suspect, eventually spotting both Posada and a female companion and taking them into custody shortly before 1 a.m.

Wounded WSP trooper was monitoring hot spots for freeway shootings

The trooper was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. WSP reported he had serious injuries but is expected to recover. They did not identify the trooper but said he has been with the department for 21 years and is a part of the WSP detachment in Enumclaw.

At the time of the shooting, the trooper was near Kent on special assignment, patrolling Highway 167 due to an increase in freeway shootings. The latest such incident, on southbound I-5 near I-405 in Tukwila late Monday night, left a man in critical condition. WSP said it is the 11th shooting on a King County highway so far this year.

Judge nearly released suspect after trooper’s shooting

Posada remains behind bars, held on a no-bail Department of Corrections warrant. But a King County judge nearly released him during a first appearance hearing Monday afternoon.

Posada’s public defender argued he should be let go, as a first appearance hearing must happen within 48 hours of an arrest. Posada was booked into the King County Jail just after 4 p.m. Saturday, after being interviewed by investigators. By that point, the day’s first appearance calendar had passed, and courts do not have first appearance calendars on Sundays. The next available time slot for Posada’s court date was 1:30 on Monday afternoon.

Despite these scheduling challenges, The pro-tem District Court judge overseeing the hearing sided with the defense. They ruled prosecutors had missed their deadline for determining probable cause in Posada’s arrest.

“The defendant would have been released if not for the separate no-bail Department of Corrections warrant, which is keeping him in the King County Jail,” said a source within the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

They confirmed Posada has a criminal record in Pierce County, though it is not clear what the DOC warrant is for.

It’s also not clear if Posada’s female companion is still in custody.

Posada is due back in court on Monday, March 4 at 9 a.m. in Kent, where he is expected to enter a plea.

