Four SPD employees accuse department of sexual harassment, discrimination

Four women working for the Seattle Police Department (SPD) have accused its leadership of sexual harassment and discrimination.

The employees claimed the department is “actively punishing women for refusing to submit to male supervisors’ bullying and harassing behavior,” according to the tort claim filed yesterday. A tort claim is an informal notice that can trigger informal resolution without the cost of litigation, different from a lawsuit which is a more formal case filed within the appropriate court.

The claim followed accounts from other women who’ve made similar claims regarding sexual harassment and discrimination within SPD, with one report calling it a “good old boys club.”

Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Lt. John O’Neil, who leads the Public Affairs Unit, were included in the tort claim acquired by The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

O’Neil was accused of telling a subordinate he’s “really good at sex” during an “invite only” Las Vegas retreat. When O’Neil and the subordinate returned, rumors spread throughout the department that Gulpan and O’Neil had sex on the trip. According to the claim acquired by The Jason Rantz Show, the subordinate confronted O’Neil about the rumor, only for him to respond with “that would be a feather in my cap.”

The tort claim is for $5 million.

SPD told The Seattle Times it’s confident the claims will prove unsupported, but the department has been riddled with discrimination claims over the last few months. A 27-year SPD veteran filed a lawsuit in January against both the department and Chief Adrian Diaz alleging gender discrimination, according to The Seattle Times, specifically alleging Diaz has a history of misogyny and retaliated against her for applying for chief.

The tort claim included allegations of Diaz seemingly “grooming” one officer in the Public Affairs Unit who became uncomfortable with the police chief.

Two months prior, a detective claimed she felt racism and gender discrimination on a daily basis during her 43-year tenure with SPD.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out for comment from the SPD.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

