59-year-old prisoner escapes Monroe jail, law enforcement searching

Apr 26, 2024, 10:24 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

monroe prison escape...

Left: Patrick Clay, 59, a prisoner who escaped the Monroe Correctional Complex. Right: The white four-door GMC Sierra truck he allegedly escaped in. (Photo courtesy of Monroe Correctional Complex)

(Photo courtesy of Monroe Correctional Complex)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Law enforcement is actively looking for 59-year-old Patrick Clay, a prisoner who escaped the Monroe Correctional Complex, a minimum security prison.

Staff members believe Clay snuck into an office behind the cleaning crew and stole a staff member’s car keys.

More on Washington jails: Corrections Guild ‘extremely fearful’ as more weapons infiltrate Kent jail

He was able to drive away from the minimum security prison in a white four-door GMC Sierra truck. The truck had a blue-grey zip-up sweatshirt and a black baseball hat inside. He was wearing khaki pants, jacket and beanie with white tennis shoes and a yellow Department of Corrections vest.

Clay had a release date of December 24, 2025, for convictions from King County for counts of burglary, malicious mischief, harassment and theft.

If anyone sees the vehicle or Patrick Clay, law enforcement advises people to not approach, and instead to call 911 or the Monroe Correctional Complex at 360-794-2720.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

59-year-old prisoner escapes Monroe jail, law enforcement searching