Law enforcement is actively looking for 59-year-old Patrick Clay, a prisoner who escaped the Monroe Correctional Complex, a minimum security prison.

Staff members believe Clay snuck into an office behind the cleaning crew and stole a staff member’s car keys.

He was able to drive away from the minimum security prison in a white four-door GMC Sierra truck. The truck had a blue-grey zip-up sweatshirt and a black baseball hat inside. He was wearing khaki pants, jacket and beanie with white tennis shoes and a yellow Department of Corrections vest.

Clay had a release date of December 24, 2025, for convictions from King County for counts of burglary, malicious mischief, harassment and theft.

If anyone sees the vehicle or Patrick Clay, law enforcement advises people to not approach, and instead to call 911 or the Monroe Correctional Complex at 360-794-2720.

