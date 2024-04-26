One injured in shooting near Everett’s Explorer Middle School

A shooting occurred south of Everett’s Kasch Park near Explorer Middle School at approximately 11 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene located in the 9800 block of 18th Avenue W, discovering one person was hurt in the shooting. The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

There is no active threat to the public, Everett police told KIRO Newsradio.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

