Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

FAA investigating after Boeing says workers falsified inspection records

May 6, 2024, 5:50 PM

Photo: The Boeing Co. logo is displayed outside of company offices....

The Boeing Co. logo is displayed outside of company offices. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon, Getty Images)

(Photo: Patrick T. Fallon, Getty Images)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants to know whether Boeing workers properly inspected the area where wings attach to the fuselages of 787 Dreamliners and whether anyone falsified records about doing so.

Boeing actually brought this to the FAA’s attention last month after, according to a letter from Boeing 787 chief Scott Stocker, an employee told Boeing managers that some workers were skipping the required inspections, most notably the completed requirements to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes.

Stocker wrote in a statement that after receiving the report, they reviewed it and learned that “several people had been violating company policies by not performing a required test, but recording the work as having been completed.”

As you all know, we have zero tolerance for not following processes designed to ensure quality and safety. We promptly informed our regulator about what we learned and are taking swift and serious corrective action with multiple teammates.

Similar news: Boeing locks out private firefighters in Seattle over pay dispute with strike looming

The FAA said Boeing is reinspecting all 787s that are still in its production system and coming up with a plan to fix its inspection process.

Stocker’s statement said the company’s engineering team has assessed that “this misconduct did not create an immediate safety of flight issue.”

However, the federal agency concluded its statement by saying it will take “any necessary action – as always – to ensure the safety of the flying public.”

No planes have been taken out of service, but having to perform the test out of order on planes will slow the delivery of jets still being built at the final assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The 787 is a two-aisle plane that debuted in 2011 and is used mostly for long international flights.

The company has been under intense pressure since a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January, leaving a gaping hole in the plane. The accident halted the progress that Boeing seemed to be making while recovering from two deadly crashes of Max jets in 2018 and 2019.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest; The Associated Press

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023....

Julia Dallas

Original Pike Place Starbucks reopens after vandalism

Those visiting Pike Place over the weekend may have been met with disappointment, as the original Starbucks had to close over vandalism.

2 hours ago

seattle officer auderer...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle officer heard laughing at pedestrian’s death to speak at upcoming traffic safety conference

Daniel Auderer, a Seattle officer caught laughing about the death of a pedestrian, will speak at a national traffic safety conference this August.

4 hours ago

des moines triple murder...

Frank Sumrall

Suspect in 2021 Des Moines triple murder convicted of eight felony charges

A jury has convicted a 49-year-old man on eight felony charges for the triple murder outside a sports bar in Des Moines in 2021.

8 hours ago

Image: Israeli soldiers drive an tanks on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesd...

Associated Press

Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire; Israel says it will continue talks but presses with Rafah attacks

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel.

8 hours ago

burien police chief...

Frank Sumrall

Burien cops considering leaving department if police chief is forced out by city

Burien police officers are considering leaving their posts if the city fires its police chief.

10 hours ago

powerlines aurora ave...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Downed powerlines cause street closure on Aurora Ave North

Fire and police crews are responding to reports of an electrical transformer fire with wires down in the 14200 block of Aurora Ave North.

23 hours ago

FAA investigating after Boeing says workers falsified inspection records