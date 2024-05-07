Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

Local Boeing firefighters hit the picket line for livable wages

May 6, 2024, 6:10 PM

Photo: Boeing firefighters are on the picket line after contract negotiations broke down Saturday....

Boeing firefighters are on the picket line after contract negotiations broke down Saturday. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Boeing firefighters are on the picket line after contract negotiations broke down Saturday morning at 12:01. The issue is money. Firefighters said they are so underpaid that retaining qualified firefighters is nearly impossible.

“Our guys are coming in at $25 per hour and are a couple thousand dollars away from being eligible for food stamps, right now. So, they’re having to work two jobs or seek employment elsewhere,” Union Vice President John Riggsby said.

Union leaders said that has led to a revolving door at Boeing’s private fire department and paramedics are included.

Background: Boeing locks out private firefighters in Seattle over pay dispute with strike looming

“Despite extensive discussions through an impartial federal mediator, we did not reach an agreement with the union,” Boeing said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “We have now locked out members of the bargaining unit and fully implemented our contingency plan with highly qualified firefighters performing the work of (union) members.”

The company offered firefighters a pay raise, but union reps said it was not enough to ensure the safety of firefighters and Boeing employees who depend on the private team of firefighters as its first responders.

“They’re having to either work a second job or find employment elsewhere, so we’re having a hard time keeping people in our department because of that,” Riggsby said.

The firefighters serve as first responders to fires and medical emergencies and can call in help from local fire departments.

There is no word yet on when or if contract negotiations might resume.

Firefighters said they will stay on the picket line as long as possible. None of them is getting any kind of compensation while on the picket line.

You can read more of James Lynch’s stories here. Follow James on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

KIRO Newsradio

Photo: The Boeing Co. logo is displayed outside of company offices....

Heather Bosch

FAA investigating after Boeing says workers falsified inspection records

The FAA wants to know if Boeing workers properly inspected the area where wings attach to the 787 Dreamliners and if anyone falsified records.

20 minutes ago

The U.S Supreme Court is photographed on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court is ...

Colleen O'Brien

Colleen O’Brien: Supreme Court grapples with Idaho abortion ban

In 2022, the right to abortion care was struck down and that's why we now find ourselves covering Supreme Court cases involving state laws around abortion.

2 days ago

Photo: Kids play a baseball game at Rainier Playfields in Seattle....

James Lynch

From baseball games to assault, safety concerns grow at Rainier Playfields

Hundreds of people gather at the Rainier Playfields to enjoy the sun, however, over the years parents have had to deal with safety issues.

3 days ago

Photo: The "little red barn" - aka "the mystery cottage" at Fisk Family Park in Kirkland....

Feliks Banel

History only deepens community love for Kirkland’s ‘mystery cottage’

A former neighbor shared some additional history and backstory of the "mystery cottage" in Kirkland's newest public park.

3 days ago

Image: The last of four zebras that escaped on Sunday, April 28 near North Bend was safely captured...

Steve Coogan and Sam Campbell

Evasive missing zebra mare recovered in North Bend, is safe

A zebra mare that had been missing and on the loose in the woods since escaping a transport truck Sunday has been caught and she is safe.

3 days ago

Photo: The Windermere Cup in 2016....

Paul Holden

Weekend revelry roundup: Star Wars, Cinco De Mayo, boat races and more!

The weekend is almost here and you know what? You've earned a couple of days off. Enjoy it with light sabers, comic books, races and more!

4 days ago

Local Boeing firefighters hit the picket line for livable wages