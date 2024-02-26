The Washington State Patrol (WSP) conducted an All-Crimes Emphasis Operation that resulted in over 40 arrests within a 48-hour period.

This operation took place in the South Sound region on Feb. 14 and 15. Collaborating with law enforcement agencies such as the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Puyallup Police, and Lakewood Police, the state patrol aimed to increase law enforcement presence on South Sound streets and highways and crackdown on crime.

Local residents in Pierce County have expressed support for this initiative. “I think it’s good work that they’re doing, and they’re keeping the community safe because we had reached a point where we’re scared cause we don’t know what’s going on,” Rose Mahinda said.

“I think it’s great. It’s time that we crack down on crime and clean up our streets,” SherryAnn Salgren commented.

“Yeah, I think that’s great. There are a lot of things going on nowadays, compared to 20 years ago. It’s kinda scary,” James Solberg explained.

In total, 550 people were contacted during the operation.

The results were significant: 17 DUIs, 191 speeders, 58 seatbelt violations, 35 cell phone violations, 5 stolen vehicles, and 2 reckless drivers were apprehended. The operation’s success underscores the importance of proactive measures to enhance public safety.

Despite the positive outcome, some residents still feel concerned about personal safety. Mahinda highlighted the need for vigilance, emphasizing that unpredictable situations can arise and law enforcement’s efforts are crucial in maintaining security.

Another All-Crimes Emphasis Operation is scheduled for the middle of March.

James Lynch covers law-enforcement and crime for KIRO Newsradio.

