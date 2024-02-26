Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

A new way to crack down on crime in the South Sound yields results

Feb 26, 2024, 2:46 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Crime patrols...

Crime Emphasis Patrols took place during the middle of February. (Photo: Pierce County Emphasis Patrol)

(Photo: Pierce County Emphasis Patrol)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) conducted an All-Crimes Emphasis Operation that resulted in over 40 arrests within a 48-hour period.

This operation took place in the South Sound region on Feb. 14 and 15. Collaborating with law enforcement agencies such as the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Puyallup Police, and Lakewood Police, the state patrol aimed to increase law enforcement presence on South Sound streets and highways and crackdown on crime.

Local residents in Pierce County have expressed support for this initiative. “I think it’s good work that they’re doing, and they’re keeping the community safe because we had reached a point where we’re scared cause we don’t know what’s going on,” Rose Mahinda said.

“I think it’s great. It’s time that we crack down on crime and clean up our streets,” SherryAnn Salgren commented.

Other crime news: Fake officer pulling drivers over in Kitsap County

“Yeah, I think that’s great. There are a lot of things going on nowadays, compared to 20 years ago. It’s kinda scary,” James Solberg explained.

In total, 550 people were contacted during the operation.

The results were significant: 17 DUIs, 191 speeders, 58 seatbelt violations, 35 cell phone violations, 5 stolen vehicles, and 2 reckless drivers were apprehended. The operation’s success underscores the importance of proactive measures to enhance public safety.

Despite the positive outcome, some residents still feel concerned about personal safety. Mahinda highlighted the need for vigilance, emphasizing that unpredictable situations can arise and law enforcement’s efforts are crucial in maintaining security.

Another All-Crimes Emphasis Operation is scheduled for the middle of March.

James Lynch covers law-enforcement and crime for KIRO Newsradio.

MyNorthwest News

Port of Tacoma...

Kate Stone

Federal officials: Local ports at risk of “spy cranes”

Fears of "spy cranes" are brewing in ports in Western Washington and across the country as questions are raised over whether the Chinese-made equipment could be used in cyberattacks.

27 minutes ago

Light rail shooting...

Associated Press

Man is shot and killed on a light rail train in Seattle, and suspect remains on the loose

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting on a light rail train in Seattle and a suspect who fled the scene remains on the loose, police said Monday. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man shot on the light rail train downtown, the Seattle Police Department said on its […]

1 hour ago

machete...

Matt Butler, KIRO Nights and Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

The tale of a local hero and his machete

Nafi Quatamin owns the Salena One Market in Tacoma. Like many small stores in the area, his market has been targeted for robbery.

3 hours ago

fake officer kitsap county...

Frank Sumrall

Fake officer pulling drivers over in Kitsap County

She said the fake officer was driving a dark, four-door Dodge Charger with a spotlight on the driver's side in Kitsap County.

4 hours ago

Image: The login page for Airbnb website is displayed on a computer on May 8, 2021, in Washington, ...

Matt Markovich

Proposed 10% tax on short-term rentals closer to becoming state law

In a move aimed at addressing affordable housing, lawmakers may give municipalities the option of implementing a 10% short-term rental tax.

5 hours ago

lynnwood police kidnap...

KIRO Newsradio Staff

Gunfire exchanged near Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood

An investigation is underway after police and suspects exchanged gunfire in Lynnwood.

6 hours ago

A new way to crack down on crime in the South Sound yields results