Maple Valley horse killed by gunshot wound, second incident last two months

A horse was found dead in her pasture in Maple Valley Monday with a gunshot wound to her forehead, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) — a crime scene eerily similar to another horse’s death late last year.

The horse, Buttercup, was the guide horse for her blind sister, Peanut, according to FOX 13’s David Rose. It appeared Buttercup was shot from the road on 276th Ave SE in Maple Valley.

“The horse was killed overnight,” Eric White, public information officer with KCSO, confirmed via email. “There currently are no suspects in this case. The case is currently under investigation.”

In December of last year, another horse — LeMon — was shot in front of a stable reportedly below the eye. Law enforcement believed the shooting was at point-blank range, as the bullet broke several bones.

The suspect, a Snohomish man named Brandon Gerner, was arrested for the crime. He was charged with animal cruelty.

Gerner is also charged with first and second-degree murder earlier this month in the murders of 57-year-old Robert Riley and 34-year-old Ashley Williams.

Gerner said he shot and killed the LeMon as a “sacrifice” for his dead friend, Kody Olsen, according to court documents. Olsen was killed during a Pierce County deputy-involved shooting in December.

Court documents also stated Gerner and Olsen were involved in multiple white supremacist groups.

There is no connection to the murders of the horses, according to law enforcement as of this reporting.

If anyone has additional information on the killing of Buttercup, call 911 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

