Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Angela Poe Russell: Beyoncé’s controversial country hit is glossing over the bigger issue

Feb 28, 2024, 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:38 am

Image: Beyoncé performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillar...

Beyoncé performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. (File photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

(File photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA POE RUSSELL, KIRO NEWSRADIO


Here for what's next

As someone who listens to country music, hearing Beyoncé in this arena was jarring to me at first. But that doesn’t mean she or her songs don’t belong.

When you consider “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” the storytelling, the lyrics and the instruments used are consistent with the country music genre and its roots.

Like any other musical genre, it has evolved over time. And in my view, there is still some evolving that needs to happen.

After what I discovered, I feel like rolling out the welcome mat for Beyoncé.

Here’s why. Beyoncé broke a number of records in the last week,  she’s the first woman to top both Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and she’s the first black woman to reach No. 1 on the Country Hot 100.

But what caught my attention the most was Beyoncé and Taylor Swift being the only female solo artists to debut a single at No. 1 on the Hot Country Billboard Chart.

And I honestly could not believe it.

More from Angela Poe Russell: Love is challenging in a complex time

Female country music icons Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood, had their No. 1’s but they haven’t done what Taylor and Beyoncé did — a No. 1 single on their own.

It just feels like something is off. And, it is.

Consider this. Between 2000 and 2018, there was a 66% decline in the number of country songs by women. And the ones who are there aren’t getting as much air time as men. If the radio doesn’t play their music, it makes it harder for people to get familiar with it, which hurts the song’s ability to climb the charts quickly.

We found in 2015, that this wasn’t by accident thanks to something called Tomato Gate. It’s a true story folks – a radio executive saying that in country music, men are the lettuce in a salad and women are the tomatoes that should be sprinkled on top.

While that comment was made almost 10 years ago, the recent facts show not much has changed.

The latest from Angela Poe Russell: Stanley is experiencing the double-edged sword of success

According to SongData airplay reports, songs by women on country radio in 2019 received 10% of daily spins. In 2022, that number grew to a whopping 11%.

So, I’m less worried about whether Beyoncé’s song is country enough or debating if an artist should be allowed to cross over and more concerned about making sure the women who are staples in the genre have an equal opportunity to reach the top.

It shouldn’t take two major crossover artists to highlight this issue, but if it helps get some more air time for female country singers, I’ll take it!

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Disney Invests $1.5 Billion in the Metaverse

Here’s an unpopular opinion: Disney hates your children. Jack and Spike explain how Disney’s investment in the Metaverse is another way they steal childhood wonderment. How can they do this? We let them. Also, Jack will never be a giraffe man (it’ll make sense after you watch). Tune in live to The Jack and Spike […]

15 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Do You Talk on the Phone?

Here’s a fun fact: East Coast people like to talk on the phone, but West Coast people don’t. Okay, that might not be a fact, but 26% of the people in the Seattle Metro area talk on the phone less than once a week with friends or family. Do you talk on the phone? Let […]

15 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Mother Nature is Undefeated

If you found your house could fall down a cliff at any second, what would you do? The answer is pretty obvious, but it’s not for one guy in California. Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill react to a rich man who refuses to leave his home despite landslide concerns. Granted, the house is worth $16 […]

18 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Cancel Culture or Just Business?

0:00 A comedy club in the heart of Seattle’s gayborhood uninvited several ‘center of right’ comedians after the blue-haired liberals found out about it. Spike O’Neill wouldn’t want to play to a dead room either. 4:48 And today, the Supreme Court started hearing a case claiming that conservative content was being shadow banned on social […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Parents Are Losing Their Minds!!

It’s time to throw the flag on parents. Especially parents who have children who play sports. Referees will now be wearing body cams to capture the parents who scream at them. Seattle Morning News breaks it down. Tell us what you think about the body cams? Listen to the Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: If You Go After Trump, You Have to Go Low

Here we are again talking about former President Trump. What can we say? The guy provides endless entertainment and content. This time, Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill respond to Trump reading the names of his own kids off cue cards during his victory speech, and even with the assist, “forgetting” a certain one. Also, does […]

2 days ago

Angela Poe Russell: Beyoncé’s controversial country hit is glossing over the bigger issue