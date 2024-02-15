Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Angela Poe Russell: Love is challenging in a complex time

Feb 15, 2024, 8:48 AM | Updated: 8:56 am

Holding hands...

Finding love and keeping it seems to be more challenging for this generation. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA POE RUSSELL, KIRO NEWSRADIO


Here for what's next

On the heels of Valentine’s Day another love event.

A new season of the popular reality dating show Love is Blind.

The idea is that singles try to find a match and fall in love without ever seeing each other face-to-face.

Dating shows have been around for a while.

I grew up watching the Dating Game, Love Connection and eventually learned what in the world “Whoopie” meant.

But these days, there are more than a dozen options.

The Golden Bachelor, Married at First Site, Love Island, 90-Day Fiance and so on and so on.

As dating shows expanded, it made me wonder what our love life is like in reality… like our actual life.

The bottom line is things don’t seem such a fairy tale or even straightforward.

More people than ever are single. In 1990, 29% of folks didn’t have a partner. In 2019, it was up to 38%.

And now, according to the Census Bureau, the number of people has jumped to almost half.

Some would argue this is a good thing.

There’s even a website to celebrate singleness and the gifts that come with it.

In fact, multiple surveys from credible institutions have found that almost half of single folks don’t even want to date. They are just not interested in a romantic relationship.

The top two reasons: Too busy. Feeling like it would be a distraction. Or because it didn’t work in the past.

Meanwhile, the dating apps are busier than ever. All those dating shows I mentioned — highly rated and doing well.

That makes the State of Our Unions a little confusing.

So what gives?

Russell: Threads gives us the opportunity to reshape social media

Perhaps we are in love with the romance of a relationship versus the reality.

The reality maybe love in 2024 is more complicated.

Look at what could go wrong.

Taylor Swift has made a career of highlighting that. Meanwhile, we’re being trained with beige flags and red flags.

There are high divorce rates, custody battles, and the evil word — Compromise.

Because in 2024, we won’t settle.

Add in social media and the dating apps — where the grass is always greener and there are plenty of fish!

Something you don’t like? All you have to do is swipe, right?

But wait, once you’re past that — you might be judged on your activism.

According to Bumble Dating Trends — singles today expect their partners to not only care about social and political causes but to actively engage.

That’s exhausting.

So it just might be possible that dating shows are this generation’s escape. The way folks who still read have turned to romance novels.

At some point, though, we do have to reckon with reality.

Public health experts have sounded the alarm about America’s loneliness problem. At the heart of it, humans are wired for connection.

Technology and these new social norms made it easier and harder at the same time.

So in this season of love, I wish us all more connections however you manifest them.

Until then I know where you can find a happy ending — at least until the credits roll.

Angela Poe Russell fills in as a host on KIRO Newsradio and has been around Seattle media for a long time.

 

 

 

 

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why Do Humans Kiss?

Happy Valentine’s Day! As a special treat, Jack is whipping out his otherwise useless anthropology degree and debunking an internet article about the ‘first kiss’ in recorded human history. Why do we do this otherwise objectively disgusting thing to each other? And when did it first start? Tune in with Jack and Spike live from […]

15 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: How much should billionaire Jeff Bezos pay in taxes?

Jeff Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators indicating a sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than $2 billion dollars. How much should he be paying in taxes? Billy Sunshine joins Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill to talk about Reagan, higher tax rates and what millionaires and billionaires owe the […]

19 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: What Not To Do On Valentines Day!

Gee Scott has a PhD in romance and gives us tips on what not to do for Valentine’s Day. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more!

19 hours ago

dos don'ts valentines day...

Frank Sumrall

Gee Scott: 8 dos and don’ts of Valentines Day

Seattle's Morning News called upon its relationship consultant, with a Ph.D. in romance, KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott to advise the younger couples.

24 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Trouble, Trouble, Trouble!

Did Taylor know that Travis was trouble when he walked in? Gee & Ursula talk about Travis Kelce’s and think it is a BIG RED FLAG. No matter how the NFL, Coach Andy Reid, or Kelce and his fans try to spin it, we witnessed abusive behavior, and it needs to be addressed. Listen to […]

2 days ago

Kelce Reid argument...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Travis Kelce should apologize for his bad behavior in the Super Bowl

No matter how the NFL, Coach Andy Reid, or Travis Kelce try to spin it, we witnessed abusive behavior.

2 days ago

Angela Poe Russell: Love is challenging in a complex time