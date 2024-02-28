Six demonstrators arrested for disturbing Seattle Council meeting

Seattle Police (SPD) arrested six demonstrators for refusing to leave city council chambers Tuesday afternoon.

The six arrested — three men and three women — were among dozens protesting the city’s funding plans for asylum seekers and refugees. Demonstrators filled the room to speak during the public comment period, but once loud outbursts and chants ensued, they were asked to leave immediately by security. The outbursts began once Council President Sara Nelson cut off public comment after 20 minutes.

Additionally, people in the public comment spoke in favor of a new minimum wage for gig workers and in opposition to new police technology for detecting gunshots.

The demonstration continued outside, shouting and banging on windows. At this point, Councilmember Cathy Moore asked for police assistance, claiming the physical safety of the council was threatened by the actions of the demonstrators.

“It is more than loud. It is a physical threat to the safety of each of us on this council and it is a threat to the operation of our city and our institution,” Moore said during the meeting, according to KIRO 7. “I want the record to be clear: I felt threatened.”

The council meeting was able to continue after an hour-long recess.

The six demonstrators were booked by SPD into the King County Jail on criminal trespass charges, with one demonstrator facing an additional charge of obstruction.

More than 200 refugees are temporarily living outside a Tukwila church, but the space is over-capacity, causing more than 70 families to move to a hotel in Kent. Those families were facing eviction by the end of January until Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell stepped in, according to Nelson.

The extension, funded by the City of Seattle, ended earlier this week. Asylum seekers and supporters have since urged the council to continue to provide funding assistance, but Nelson countered that Seattle must prioritize its resources for its own unhoused population.

“We also provide the lion’s share of resources for King County Regional homelessness authority, so we are also doing our part,” Nelson added, believing said conversations about refugee housing assistance should be held at the county and federal level rather than the city level.

There were no reported injuries and no refugees were involved in the demonstration.

Earlier this week, King County announced it’s granting $1 million in support of asylum-seekers in Tukwila to find and obtain housing alongside food, support and legal services.

“The county is seeking to fund one or more programs that offer a year-round, temporary services to those experiencing unsheltered homelessness, while offering services that will help address immediate needs of participants,” the county stated.

Contributing: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio

