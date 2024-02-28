Close
208 Wash. employees included in massive Expedia layoffs

Feb 28, 2024, 9:09 AM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

More than 200 Expedia employees in Washington are expected to lose their jobs as part of an upcoming company-wide reorganization this spring.

The 208 statewide layoffs will be folded into the Seattle-based company’s decision to dismiss approximately 1,500 jobs worldwide.

The 208 Seattle Expedia workers will be permanently laid off as of May 1, according to a filing with the Washington State Employment Security Department.

The layoffs amount to nearly 9% of Expedia’s global workforce.

“Given the recent completion of many significant technical milestones in Expedia Group’s transformation, the business continues to evaluate the appropriate allocation of resources to ensure the most important work continues to be prioritized,” a company spokesperson said in a prepared statement, according to CNN.

Aside from its Seattle headquarters on Elliott Bay, Expedia has U.S. offices in Chicago, Ill.; Austin, Texas; and Springfield, Mo. alongside offices in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Expedia’s changes with high-level executives

Earlier this month, Expedia Group announced Ariane Gorin will be the company’s next CEO, starting May 13. Gorin is replacing Peter Kern, who has served as the Company’s CEO since 2020. Gorin was an executive at Microsoft between 2003 and 2013 before joining Expedia.

Kern led Expedia through the COVID-19 pandemic, which gutted both the travel market and Expedia’s business. Nearly four years later, Expedia’s stock is trading at above pre-pandemic levels. Expedia reported revenue of $12.8 billion in 2023, up 10% from the prior year according to GeekWire, and adjusted net income of $1.4 billion.

The company beat its most recent fourth-quarter estimates, but shares were down 10% in after-hours trading.

“Kern will continue to serve as the company’s Vice Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, working closely with Ms. Gorin to ensure a smooth transition,” Expedia Group wrote in an official statement.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

