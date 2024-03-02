UPDATE 3/2/2024 1:35 p.m. – The trooper killed in Saturday’s incident on I-5 has been identified as 27-year-old Christopher Gadd, born in Pasco, Wash.

In a news conference this afternoon, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste called Gadd “a truly good man who was dedicated to the job and community.”

UPDATE 3/2/2024 1:30 p.m. – A 32-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for vehicular homicide.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was speeding down I-5, veering off the roadway, and struck the rear end of the trooper’s vehicle parked on the right shoulder.

UPDATE 3/2/2024 12:30 p.m. – All lanes of I-5 south have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Washington State Patrol confirms a trooper was killed early Saturday morning when struck by a motorist on I-5 north of Marysville.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report we lost a brother today,” Chris Loftis, WSP spokesperson told KIRO Newsradio. “The troopers sign up for danger. They are brave people.”

The trooper has not been identified. He is the 33rd killed in the line of duty.

With the heaviest of hearts, we are confirming the line-of-duty loss of one of our own #WSP troopers after they were tragically struck by a motorist on Interstate 5 in #Marysville this morning. More information will be provided as it is available. pic.twitter.com/lVzpREnObl — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) March 2, 2024

Initial reports are that the trooper was not involved in a pursuit, but Loftis said that could change as the investigation continues.

WSP said there will be a news conference this afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 a.m.

More from MyNorthwest: Traffic in Western Washington

KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest will provide updates during the day Saturday as this news story develops and as conditions on the roads change.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest and Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio