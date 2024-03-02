Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Seattle attorney’s office files citation regarding officer who killed Jaahnavi Kandula

Mar 1, 2024, 6:29 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

Image: Student Jaahnavi Kandula...

Student Jaahnavi Kandula (Photo courtesy of Jaahnavi Kandula's GoFundMe)

(Photo courtesy of Jaahnavi Kandula's GoFundMe)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle City Attorney’s Office (CAO) Criminal Division filed a traffic infraction with the Seattle Municipal Court regarding the officer who struck and killed Jaahnavi Kandula, according to a news release from the CAO on Friday.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced on Feb. 21 that it would not charge Seattle Police Department Officer Kevin Dave in the death of Kandula.

More on the death of Kandula: Outside agency to investigate the death of Jaahnavi Kandula

The Seattle Police Department then made a referral to the CAO.

“The Seattle Police Department has referred a traffic infraction to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office involving Officer Kevin Dave in the tragic death of Jaahnavi Kandula. The referral is for a traffic infraction under Seattle Municipal Code 11.58.005.C, negligent driving in the second degree with a vulnerable user victim. That infraction carries a civil penalty with a fine up to $5,000,” wrote the CAO on Feb. 22.

Seattle City Attorney Anne Davison said she is passing the matter to the CAO Criminal Division Chief.

“I have delegated this matter to the CAO Criminal Division Chief and will maintain a clear separation between the CAO Criminal Division and the CAO Civil Division,” Davison said. “I have made this decision to avoid a conflict of interest, as events underlying this referral could require me, as Seattle City Attorney, to represent the City of Seattle in future related civil matters.”

Protests following Kandula’s death: More protests following Seattle police comments after death of Jaahnavi Kandula

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

