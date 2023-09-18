Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

More protests following Seattle police comments after death of Jaahnavi Kandula

Sep 18, 2023, 12:14 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

india seattle police bodycam...

Jaahnavi Kandula (Photo courtesy of Jaahnavi Kandula's GoFundMe)

(Photo courtesy of Jaahnavi Kandula's GoFundMe)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL AND BILL KACZARABA


Here for what's next

There were more protests around Seattle last weekend over comments made by Seattle police after a university student was struck and killed by a police cruiser.

Jaahnavi Kandula, who was a student on the Seattle campus at Northeastern University, was walking in a Seattle crosswalk Jan. 23 when Officer Kevin Dave hit and killed her.

The protests stem from the release of a body camera video in which Officer Daniel Auderer is heard joking, making a comment about the city issuing a check.

“Yeah, just write a check. Just $11,000,” he is heard on the video. “She was 26. Anyway, she had limited value.”

More on Auderer’s comments: Seattle Police’s union reacts to officer’s controversial comments captured on video

Auderer, who is vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG), accidentally left his body camera running when he was talking with union President Mike Solan.

Members of the Seattle South Asian community have been leading the protests.

“How can you put money on a life?” one told KIRO 7. “How can you call a life just worth a mere several thousand dollars?”

Community members met with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz about the video. The Seattle Times reports those community members don’t want to defund the police, but they’re calling for better training for police and that they need to stay engaged with the South Asian community.

The mayor did previously issue a statement apologizing to the Indian community over the comments but distanced the city from the video, saying those remarks were not reflective of Seattle or any of the communities that call it home.

Gee & Ursula on Auderer’s comments: Police culture to blame for comments on woman killed by SPD car

There are two ongoing investigations from the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) that are taking place concerning the incident. One is about the officer who struck and killed Kandula. Another is looking into Auderer’s comments.

There are conflicting reports on what spawned the second investigation into Auderer’s comments.

On one hand, there are reports Auderer had self-reported himself to the OPA, but in the statement from the police department, they said the body camera video was discovered during routine business and then reported.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

‘The worst it’s ever been’: Vashon residents voice frustrations with troubled ferry route

State legislators are probably going to get an earful from Vashon Island residents about the major issues many of them see on their ferry route

2 hours ago

ship leaking ammonia tacoma...

L.B. Gilbert

Cleanup complete for ship leaking ammonia into Tacoma waters

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has finished removing all hazardous materials from a fishing vessel that was leaking ammonia into a waterway in Tacoma.

3 hours ago

fire air quality...

L.B. Gilbert

Air quality warning issued in Clallam County as wildfires burn

Clallam County Sheriff's Office warned that the smoke from the fires is causing health issues as the Air Quality Index (AQI) drops.

3 hours ago

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay holds a Surface Duo, left, and Surface Neo at an ev...

Associated Press

Microsoft chief product exec behind Surface devices and Windows 11 steps down

A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of computers and Windows 11 is leaving the company.

4 hours ago

Clerk attacked in Normandy Park. (via KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman

Woman viciously attacked at Normandy Park gas station

A convenience store worker in Normandy Park was viciously attacked during a robbery Friday night and police are still looking for all six suspects involved.

5 hours ago

manny ellis tacoma police...

L.B. Gilbert

3 Tacoma officers on trial in killing of Manny Ellis, starts Monday

The trial for the three Tacoma Police Department (TPD) Officers charged with the death of 33-year-old Black man, Manuel "Manny" Ellis, in March 2020.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

More protests following Seattle police comments after death of Jaahnavi Kandula