Prosecutors will not charge Seattle officer in death of Jaahnavi Kandula

Feb 21, 2024, 12:58 PM | Updated: 2:41 pm

Image: Student Jaahnavi Kandula...

Student Jaahnavi Kandula (Photo courtesy of Jaahnavi Kandula's GoFundMe)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) announced Wednesday it will not charge Seattle Police Department Officer Kevin Dave in the January 2023 death of Jaahnavi Kandula.

The KCPAO provided a short release to KIRO Newsradio Wednesday afternoon with the following statement from King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion:

Ms. Kandula’s death is heartbreaking and impacted communities in King County and across the world.

It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (PAO) to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula. After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.

KCPAO spokesman Casey McNerthney also said in a statement it walked through the report with members of Ms. Kandula’s family Wednesday morning. The office stated it is also walking through the report and the decision with community leaders Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

