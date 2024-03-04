The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) was kept busy over the weekend responding to beavers blocking traffic.

BPD responded to Aldrich Road after reports of beavers on the road.

Drivers were concerned for their safety. One beaver fled the scene. The other was moving much slower, possibly due to injury.

The one beaver that didn’t run (if that’s the right term) turned up near Meridian Street and Telegraph Road and continued to be a traffic hazard.

BPD took the beaver into protective custody and transported it to the Whatcom Humane Society and The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Hopefully, the animal will get the help it needs and give up living dangerously on the streets of Bellingham. Despite their cute appearance, BPD asks that if more beavers are spotted, the public call its non-emergency dispatch line at (360) 676-6911.

