Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Why couldn’t the beaver cross the road? Because it was taken into custody by Bellingham police

Mar 4, 2024, 12:06 PM

Beavers blocking traffic in Bellingham. (Photo: Bellingham Police Dept. Facebook page) Beavers blocking traffic in Bellingham. (Photo: Bellingham Police Dept. Facebook page) Beavers blocking traffic in Bellingham. (Photo: Bellingham Police Dept. Facebook page)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) was kept busy over the weekend responding to beavers blocking traffic.

BPD responded to Aldrich Road after reports of beavers on the road.

Drivers were concerned for their safety. One beaver fled the scene. The other was moving much slower, possibly due to injury.

March’s weather: Kicks off like a lion, 6 pm sunsets around the corner

The one beaver that didn’t run (if that’s the right term) turned up near Meridian Street and Telegraph Road and continued to be a traffic hazard.

BPD took the beaver into protective custody and transported it to the Whatcom Humane Society and The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Hopefully, the animal will get the help it needs and give up living dangerously on the streets of Bellingham. Despite their cute appearance, BPD asks that if more beavers are spotted, the public call its non-emergency dispatch line at (360) 676-6911.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Justin Cline, owner of Seattle's Full Tilt Ice Cream has died....

Julia Dallas

‘Beloved’ owner of Seattle’s Full Tilt Ice Cream dies

The owner of Seattle's Full Tilt Ice Cream, Justin Cline, has died after suffering a heart attack on Feb. 5.

7 minutes ago

sound transit security...

Frank Sumrall

Sound Transit beefing up security after numerous violent occurences

Increasing security throughout Sound Transit has become a top priority following a string of violent incidents.

9 minutes ago

supreme court trump ballot...

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack

The outcome ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to kick Trump, the front-runner for his party’s nomination, off the ballot.

3 hours ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen as an officer stands nearby....

Steve Coogan

1 killed, 3 injured in separate late-night Seattle shootings

Two separate Seattle shootings -- in Belltown and Capitol Hill -- left multiple shot and one person dead, police reported.

5 hours ago

Image: Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Christopher Gadd, right, shakes hands with WSP Chief J...

Bill Kaczaraba

Trooper killed in incident on I-5 near Marysville; Lynnwood man arrested

A Washington State Patrol trooper was killed early Saturday after his car was struck by a speeding vehicle on Interstate 5 near Marysville.

5 hours ago

tacoma grit...

Frank Sumrall

Eligible Tacoma residents to earn $500/month through GRIT program

More than 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for 12 months as part of the GRIT program in 2022.

6 hours ago

Why couldn’t the beaver cross the road? Because it was taken into custody by Bellingham police