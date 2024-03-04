March seemed to come in like a lion this weekend with well below-average cold temperatures and a mix of rain and wet snow showers with sun breaks. High temperatures struggled to get into the 40s. Average highs for early March across Western Washington are in the lower 50s.

More of the same is expected Monday. The upper-level low-pressure system responsible for this chilly start to March is expected to finally move inland Tuesday. Higher pressure aloft will build onshore in that system’s wake revealing more sunshine Tuesday into Thursday. Yet, this cool air mass will linger with highs only reaching into the 40s.

Anniversary of 1910 Stevens Pass Avalanche: Wash. mountains expected to pile up with snow as avalanche anniversary approaches

With the clearing skies and cool air mass, freezing temperatures are quite possible each early morning through mid-week. Frosty windshields and icy spots on roadways can be expected.

The respite from the cool, wet conditions is only anticipated to last until Friday. By then, the higher pressure aloft is expected to move inland, opening the door for the start of a series of soggy Pacific weather systems to move ashore starting late Friday and through the coming weekend. At least temperatures will moderate with highs Friday climbing above 50 degrees – close to average.

In the mountains, more snow showers above 500 feet are expected Monday with up to three inches of new snow. Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions including carrying chains and using them if required. The snow showers should taper off Monday night into Tuesday with generally dry conditions and the possibility of snow flurries through the rest of the week. More much-needed snow returns by this weekend to continue the recovery of the well-below-average snowpack.

More from Ted Buehner: With March around the corner, thunderstorm season is fast approaching

6 pm sunsets on the horizon

One more thing, the year’s first 6 p.m. sunset arrives Tuesday. The last time there was a 6 p.m. sunset was back on October 26. And remember, we set the clocks forward, or “spring forward,” early Sunday morning.

By the end of this month, the latest weather outlook points to warmer-than-average temperatures and drier-than-normal precipitation. Perhaps March will go out like a lamb.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.