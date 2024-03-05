Seattle arrest prompts concerns of ‘serial killer’ targeting homeless

An arrest in a Seattle homicide from earlier this month is prompting questions about the case’s potential links to similar crimes in the same area— and whether the city’s unhoused population is being targeted by violence.

A 25-year-old man, arrested on Sunday, is suspected of murdering a homeless man outside Town Hall in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Feb. 22.

“The victim was sleeping and then was attacked, in probably an unprovoked way,” Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told reporters at a press conference Monday.

While SPD has not identified the victim, the King County Medical Examiner‘s office has a record of the death of 52-year-old Daravuth Van, on the same day and at the same address. According to the ME’s report, Van died of a “sharp force wound of the head.”

SPD detectives spotted a person matching the suspect’s description Saturday morning at approximately 3 a.m. near Freeway Park, which sits less than 200 feet from Town Hall. The suspect took off, managing to get away. But during the chase, he dropped an ax, which Diaz said helped SPD compile enough evidence for a search warrant. They arrested the suspect Sunday at his residence, not far from the Town Hall homicide scene.

According to Diaz, when detectives saw the suspect, they were already surveilling the area near the homicide out of concern there could be another potential attack.

“We know that the victim in this case is homeless,” Diaz said. “It is a concern that he was back out in the same location and potentially looking at targeting … we don’t know if it would be homeless, or anybody walking in that area during that time of night.”

Similar murders in same area of Seattle

At this time, Seattle police are not linking the suspect to any additional cases. But the circumstances of the Town Hall homicide — including the weapon used — bear similarities to recent attacks in the nearby downtown, Capitol Hill and Yesler Terrace neighborhoods of Seattle.

On Feb. 10, Seattle police responded to an alley in the 300 block of 12th Avenue, about a mile from Town Hall. A 911 caller reported a body in a pool of blood behind the offices of the Men’s and Women’s Chorus just before 7:30 a.m. Officers found a dead man “with obvious head trauma,” according to SPD’s blotter post.

A King County Medical examiner report said 68-year-old Paul Earnest Ewell was killed outdoors on the same day, at the same address. His cause of death is listed as “homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries of the head,” similar to the way Daravuth Van died near Town Hall. Neighbors near the Men’s and Women’s Chorus office said Ewell was unhoused.

On Feb. 18th, detectives responded to a body found in a vacant parking garage on Columbia Street downtown, half a mile from Town Hall. The victim, listed in the medical examiner’s report as 37-year-old Jared Alex Redding, died of “multiple blunt force injuries.” The report also indicated Redding’s body could have been there for over a week before he was discovered.

And on Feb. 25, just three days after Van was killed at Town Hall, a 32-year-old man was critically stabbed at Cal Anderson Park less than a mile away.

“Witnesses stated there was an altercation before the victim was stabbed by a male in his 20’s,” SPD stated.

Are Seattle’s unhoused being targeted?

As of now, no arrests have been made in any of the cases, other than Van’s murder. At Monday’s press conference, Diaz fielded questions on whether the attacks could be connected.

“Does it appear that this suspect was deliberately targeting members of the unhoused population?” one reporter asked.

“It almost sounds like the beginnings of a serial killer,” another chimed in. “He didn’t know these people.”

“That’s a good question that still is yet for us to develop,” Diaz responded. “Just like all other investigations, we look for previous cases to see if there’s any links.”

He did praise what he said was the “extraordinary” and “intuitive” work of the detectives. He emphasized that their continued surveillance of that area ultimately helped lead to the suspect’s capture.

“I think that potentially stopped what would be another homicide,” Diaz said.

