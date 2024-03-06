Rantz: Noted feminist silent after horrific UN report showing rape of Jewish women

Noted feminist activist Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) is silent after a United Nations (UN) report revealed shocking details of Hamas using sexual violence against Jewish women. Rather than acknowledge the report, Jayapal remains steadfast in her criticism of Israel and support of Hamas. Perhaps, she hopes Super Tuesday coverage will get in the way of anyone noticing her silence.

Antisemitic protesters and their allies in Congress have spent the last several months ignoring, downplaying, or denying that terrorists from Hamas used sexual violence against Jewish women on Oct. 7. Even as evidence mounted, activists denied the atrocities, just as Holocaust deniers have done. Now, a UN investigative team revealed even more evidence of rape and gang rape at three locations in Israel: The Nova music festival, the surrounding area (including Road 232) and Kibbutz Re’im.

“In most of these incidents, victims first subjected to rape were then killed, and at least two incidents relate to the rape of women’s corpses,” the report said.

Antisemite Pramila Jayapal silent on UN report showing Hamas rape against Jews

The details of the UN report are horrific.

The team found “a pattern of victims, mostly women, found fully or partially naked, bound, and shot across multiple locations.” One Jewish woman was raped outside a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Re’im, corroborated by witness testimony and digital material, per The New York Times. Firsthand accounts from released hostages detailed the rape, sexualized torture and degrading treatment was used against some women and children while being held in Gaza. Many bodies from the terrorist attack were badly burned, making it difficult to collect evidence in some cases where rape was suspected.

Jayapal, who is incapable of criticizing Hamas unless pressed multiple times in live interviews, has stayed silent. In fact, requests to her office for a statement on the atrocities have been ignored.

The radical progressive lawmaker faced criticism on CNN after she was asked about sexual violence against Jews by Hamas on Oct. 7. After a back and forth, Jayapal falsely stated she had previously condemned Hamas using rape as a tactic when she had not. Each time when asked to criticize Hamas, Jayapal pivoted to criticize Israel and said we should be “balanced” in our criticism, downplaying the rape charges. Her comments, as is usual when she discusses Israel, were universally condemned.

Pramila Jayapal fixated on demonizing Jews as Seattle media sanitizes hate

When it comes to helping rape survivors who aren’t victims of Hamas terrorism, Jayapal brags about being an activist fighting for women’s rights. When it comes to Jews being the exclusive targets of sexual violence, Jayapal is focused on Jews being the bad guys.

On X, in lieu of even mentioning the UN report, Jayapal remained fixated on demonizing Israel. It’s ironic that she even mentions Israel, seeing she doesn’t believe it has the right to exist; she believes the land belongs to Palestinians.

Jayapal falsely accuses Jews of purposefully targeting Palestinian civilians and committing human rights violations in the war against Hamas. Jayapal calls for an “immediate ceasefire,” though doesn’t call for Hamas to release hostages. And despite dozens of reports that Israel has agreed to the framework of a six-week ceasefire but Hamas stands in the way of an agreement, Jayapal continues to pretend Israel is the problem. Hamas will not confirm how many hostages they have killed and how many they have kept alive, which doesn’t seem to bother Jayapal.

While Jayapal shills for corpse-raping terrorists, Seattle media remains silent.

Instead, it chooses to amplify antisemitic marches that quite literally chant for violence against Israel. To Seattle media, the activists are “pro-Palestinian,” as if the only way to support Palestinians being held hostage by Hamas is to chant, “there is only one solution, intifada revolution.” There is little doubt that the reporters too terrified to offend or anger the mob, will choose not to ask a single activist about the UN report. They’ll most definitely ignore Jayapal’s silence, as well, using her, instead, for commentary on the war against Hamas, as if a noted antisemitic partisan should be considered credible on the topic.

The current status quo of providing unconditional aid to Israel is totally untenable. As I've said before, I cannot vote for offensive military aid to Israel. Over 30,000 Palestinians are dead. More are starving. The US needs a major policy shift in our approach to this war. pic.twitter.com/GvksPV2zHE — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 4, 2024

