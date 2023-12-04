Rantz: Rep. Jayapal dismisses Hamas rape charges to vilify Israel on CNN

One of the loudest antisemitic and anti-Israel voices in the House, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle), is under fire for defending Hamas on CNN. When asked to condemn Hamas terrorists raping Israeli women, Jayapal dismissed the question in order to condemn Israel instead. She argued that we must be “balanced” in our condemnation of rape.

On CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked Squad grandmother about the ongoing war against Hamas by Israel. Jayapal made a number of eyebrow-raising assertions and observations. She repeatedly accused Israel of “indiscriminately” targeting civilians and committing war crimes. She downplayed Hamas using civilians as shields, and even questioned the well-established fact that Hamas ended the ceasefire, instead arguing that Israel must indefinitely stop defending itself against Hamas.

But it was Jayapal’s disgusting comments around Hamas raping women that earned the ire of voices on both sides of the aisle.

Hamas attack survivor: ‘We knew it was Hamas’ because few could cause such carnage

Jayapal defends Hamas against charges of rape on CNN

Bash rightly noted that progressives who normally condemn violence against women have been “downright silent” in condemning Hamas for committing sexual violence against Israeli women on October 7. Jayapal said she didn’t “know if that’s true” because, “we always talk about the impact of war on women in particular.” As an example, she didn’t quote any progressive condemning Hamas but instead said, “I remember 20 years ago, I did a petition around the war in Iraq.”

Claiming she condemned Hamas raping Israeli women, Jayapal immediately pivoted to attacking Israel.

“But I think we have to remember that Israel is a democracy,” Jayapal said. “That is why they’re a strong ally of ours. And if they do not comply with international humanitarian law, they are bringing themselves to a place that makes it much more difficult strategically for them to be able to build the kinds of allies, to keep public opinion with them, and frankly morally, we cannot say that one war crime deserves another. That is not what international humanitarian law says.”

The CNN host then interjects, telling Jayapal: “With respect, I was just asking about the women and you turned it back to Israel. I’m asking you about Hamas, in fact.”

Jayapal said that she condemned rape as “horrific” (she did not say that in the interview), before again deflecting to defend Hamas and attack Israel.

“I think that it [sexual violence] happens in war situations,” Jayapal said to dismiss the act as a normal part of war. “Terrorist organizations like Hamas obviously are using these as tools. However, I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians. 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes, three-quarters of whom are women and children.”

Jayapal’s use of Hamas stats to condemn Israel has been a standard go-to strategy for antisemites who don’t believe Israel has the right to exist. Bash again pushed aside Jayapal’s defense of Hamas and noted that “you don’t see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women.” Jayapal couldn’t agree because she’d be saying something positive about Israel and negative about Hamas. Instead, she replied, “I don’t want this to be the hierarchies of oppressions,” before attacking Israel for a third time instead of condemning Hamas.

Jayapal ripped for her CNN response

Voices on both sides of the aisle took to X to criticize Jayapal for dismissing Hamas rapes against Israeli women.

Liberal analyst and Bustle head of research Jessica Tarlov was direct. She posted a screenshot of the interview and wrote: “This is beyond f***** up. Every single one of these Democratic primaries of the ‘progressives’ is going to be justified.”

Similarly, CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner called attention to the comment that “we have to be balanced” in our condemnation of rape.

A former writer for The View, Daniella Greenbaum Davis, called the comments “depraved,” while Democratic Majority for Israel’s account posted, “Really? Balance in condemning mass rape as a weapon?”

Never Trumper and go-to conservative basher Joe Walsh weighed in, too, saying: “Jayapal had neither the decency, fairness, or courage to unequivocally condemn what Hamas did. She had to say ‘but.'”

I'm willing to be "balanced" in condemning Jayapal. I also condemn her donors. I condemn her supporters. I condemn the Democratic leadership for backing an antisemitic cretin who pushes for a ceasefire—which means Hamas stays in power so it can murder, rape and kidnap Jews. https://t.co/v4fticBgU1 — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) December 3, 2023

The people who accuse Israel of genocide for fighting terrorists are very concerned with balanced condemnation when it comes to raping Jewish women. https://t.co/h9XB7jcg0r — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) December 3, 2023

Has Jayapal ever condemned sexual violence by Hamas?

Jayapal almost never condemns Hamas, focusing her ire on Jews and Israel instead. It seems condemning sexual violence against women is a no-brainer for a politician, even when they’re antisemites. But Jayapal can’t get herself to do so unless so unequivocally.

When Bash asked if Jayapal condemned Hamas using rape as a weapon of war since Oct. 7, Jayapal said she has. But is that true?

The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH could not find a single instance in which she condemned sexual violence against Israeli women by Hamas between October 7 and December 3. On both her congressional and personal X profiles, Jayapal hasn’t mentioned “rape” or “sexual violence” in relation to Hamas atrocities against Jews. In fact, she only mentioned Hamas once on her personal profile. A review of Jayapal’s statements on Israel omits even allegations of rape, according to a word search of the text.

Jayapal’s office did not respond to a Sunday morning email asking for some assistance in finding her comments condemning sexual violence by Hamas. If her office responds, this story will be updated to reflect the previous comments she said she made.

Jayapal rarely condemns Hamas

Whenever she offers even a tepid criticism of the terrorist group, she always immediately pivots to criticizing Israel for defending itself. On her official Twitter account, for example, Jayapal will quickly say the terrorist attack was “horrific” before immediately saying “but …” or “however” and then criticizing Israel’s response. She’s simply incapable of singularly condemning Hamas.

Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 was horrific and I have condemned it. But Israel's current response is not the answer. We have seen this playbook before. Going in without a plan & killing thousands of innocent civilians will not solve the problem. This must stop. pic.twitter.com/jpCIwRVUEl — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 6, 2023

I've repeatedly said Hamas must be eliminated but killing tens of 1000s of Palestinians is not just a war crime but hurts that goal. "Gen. Brown, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, said each civilian killed in Gaza could generate future members of Hamas."https://t.co/frUeeYe4zl — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 10, 2023

After refusing to support a resolution in support of Israel, Jayapal released a statement (in part): “I have continued to condemn the attack, reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and called for the immediate release of all hostages. However, in the 14 days since the resolution was introduced, Israel’s bombings of Gaza have killed more than 5,800 Palestinians, almost half of whom are children.” (emphasis mine)

In a statement celebrating the temporary ceasefire, Jayapal released a statement with another baseless claim that Israel is committing war crimes.

“We need to work with Israel to ensure that the bombing of innocent civilians stops and that Israel follows international humanitarian law,” her statement read.

Like Hamas, Jayapal showed indifference to Jewish suffering. Instead of committing violence like Hamas, Jayapal happily jumps on television to spread propaganda. They have the same goal: Demonize Jews so the atrocities do not create sympathy, pivot to claims that it’s actually Israel that’s violent, and then use hatred of Jews to weaken and ultimately end the Jewish state.

Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 was horrific and I have condemned it. But Israel's current response is not the answer. We have seen this playbook before. Going in without a plan & killing thousands of innocent civilians will not solve the problem. This must stop. pic.twitter.com/jpCIwRVUEl — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 6, 2023

We have 500+ US citizens + families in south Gaza, trying to get out. Hamas reportedly blocking efforts to get them out, but Israel is bombing in the very area that people have been told to go to for shelter. Israel also blocking fuel & attacking basic infrastructure. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 23, 2023

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3 – 7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz