Colleen O’Brien: Can you ace this quiz on consumer protection knowledge?

We had a bit of fun on Friday with ConsumerMan Herb Weisbaum, who brought out the props to quiz Seattle’s Morning News on their consumer protection knowledge.

Weisbaum is also a contributing editor at Checkbook, a nonprofit providing ratings for services in seven cities, including Seattle. With service bell in hand and our shows’ producer David Burbank ready with the wrong-answer buzzer, Chris Sullivan, Micki Gamez and I endeavored to win the consumer quiz. Tell us how you scored.

First Question

The organic label can help you when making decisions about the food you buy, but it doesn’t apply to everything. The term “organic” is meaningless if it’s on a package of chicken, meat, eggs or seafood?

Second Question

State or Federal rules require some purchases to come with a cooling off period, giving you a little time to cancel the transaction without any penalty. How long is a cooling off period when you buy a car: Three days, seven days, 14 days or a month?

Third Question

You carry a balance on your credit card and money is tight. How can you make sure you don’t get charged a late fee when you can’t pay the whole bill?

How’d you do? Follow along with more questions with ConsumerMan Herb Weisbaum on the March 8 Seattle’s Morning News podcast.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

