Gamez: Want to travel on a budget? Try ‘destination dupes’

For those craving travel on a budget, the newest trend might be the answer to scratch that exploring itch while staying on budget — destination dupes.

According to Forbes Advisor’s 2023 projections, destination dupes have become popular because the cost to travel abroad has increased by 32% since 2022. Per TikTok influencers, travelers are strapped for cash and want to vacation for cheap as the average price for a family of four to visit somewhere overseas is approximately $4,000.

Destination dupes give vacationers alternatives to popular and expensive places with a similar vibe. People have begun to share — primarily on social media — destination dupes, or duplicates, which are typically lower-budget, less-crowded destination “twins” to a more popular destination.

Dupes to check out if you plan to travel this year, according to Expedia, include Curacao instead of St Martin for a Caribbean vacation; Taipei in Taiwan instead of Seoul in South Korea for those visiting east Asia; Perth instead of Sydney for an Australian vacation; and Pattaya instead of Bangkok for anyone wanting to travel to Thailand.

Some others include Palermo instead of Lisbon to explore Western Europe, Quebec City in Canada instead of Geneva in Switzerland, Memphis instead of Nashville within Tennessee, Liverpool instead of London to visit England and Akumal instead of Tulum, both in Mexico.

