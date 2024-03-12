Close
Gamez: Want to travel on a budget? Try ‘destination dupes’

Mar 12, 2024, 1:14 PM | Updated: 2:00 pm

destination dupes...

Hidden amongst the greenery, rooms at the Chedi Hotel, Indonesia. (Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

(Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Features Reporter

For those craving travel on a budget, the newest trend might be the answer to scratch that exploring itch while staying on budget — destination dupes.

According to Forbes Advisor’s 2023 projections, destination dupes have become popular because the cost to travel abroad has increased by 32% since 2022. Per TikTok influencers, travelers are strapped for cash and want to vacation for cheap as the average price for a family of four to visit somewhere overseas is approximately $4,000.

More from Micki Gamez: Do you need rental car insurance?

@calebthill #ExpediaPartner Some popular destinations are popular for a reason but honestly it’s so fun exploring the less crowded destinations! I’m so excited that @expedia group just released their Unpack ‘24 Travel Trends report and one of the Travel Trends is Destination Dupes – less obvious and sometimes cheaper destinations that are swaps for more popular destinations! Such a cool list! Curaçao definitely didn’t disappoint! #UnpackTravelTrends #curacao #stmartin #traveltiktok #affordabletravel #curacaotiktok #beautifulbeaches #travelinspo #travelbucketlist ♬ original sound – Calebthill

Destination dupes give vacationers alternatives to popular and expensive places with a similar vibe. People have begun to share — primarily on social media — destination dupes, or duplicates, which are typically lower-budget, less-crowded destination “twins” to a more popular destination.

More on travel: Volume of vacation bookings jump as Americans take off

Dupes to check out if you plan to travel this year, according to Expedia, include Curacao instead of St Martin for a Caribbean vacation; Taipei in Taiwan instead of Seoul in South Korea for those visiting east Asia; Perth instead of Sydney for an Australian vacation; and Pattaya instead of Bangkok for anyone wanting to travel to Thailand.

Some others include Palermo instead of Lisbon to explore Western Europe, Quebec City in Canada instead of Geneva in Switzerland, Memphis instead of Nashville within Tennessee, Liverpool instead of London to visit England and Akumal instead of Tulum, both in Mexico.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

