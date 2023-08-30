‘Get it done’ travel: Volume of vacation bookings jump as Americans take off

Revenge travel, a slang term created right after the COVID-19-caused lockdown where people traveled to make up for lost time, is now being replaced by something new — “get it done” travel.

According to American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Michelle Glass, the travel industry is experiencing high bookings due to a rediscovered eagerness to get out and see more of the world.

“Americans don’t want to wait to travel,” Glass said. “‘I don’t want to wait for a pandemic. I don’t want to wait for a recession. I never got to see the Eiffel Tower. I have always wanted to see the beaches of Normandy. Whatever it is, I don’t want to wait.'”

Driving in Washington: A reminder to get your trailer out of the left lane

Data for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises on Labor Day weekend travel are up over last year. Domestic bookings are up 4% and international cruise bookings are up 44% over last year, according to AAA.

Where are Americans going?

“Vancouver, (British Columbia), Rome, London, Dublin and Paris. Those are the top 5 international destinations over Labor Day weekend,” Glass told KIRO Newsradio. “International hotel bookings for the holiday are up 82% compared to 2022.

For Labor Day weekend travel, Seattle was one of the five most popular destinations to visit, according to AAA. Orlando, Florida; Anchorage, Alaska; New York City and Las Vegas round out the top five.

More on cruise industry: Seattle expecting record-breaking year as first ship sets sail

Glass noted the popularity of Seattle’s cruise industry. AAA data showed domestic cruise bookings over Labor Day weekend are up 19% compared to 2022.

According to a new survey of AAA travel advisors, 59% have seen more interest in travel insurance over the last 60 days while 83% of the advisors stated the most common concern from travelers over the last 60 days was getting stranded by a delayed or canceled flight.

Also, 64% said travelers who booked extended vacations (at least 14 nights) claimed having more time to explore destinations was their main reason for taking an extended trip.

More from Micki Gamez: The scariest movie now is about a hidden killer, the food we eat

AAA travel advisors are also seeing high interest among travelers for ocean and river cruises, plus all-inclusive and guided-tour vacations.

“Get it done” travel has been born and it’s taking Americans to many different places.

Follow @https://twitter.com/onairmichelle