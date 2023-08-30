Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘Get it done’ travel: Volume of vacation bookings jump as Americans take off

Aug 30, 2023, 11:50 AM

get-it-done travel...

The Diamond Princess leaving the Port of Seattle guarded by a very small boat from the Coast Guard. (Photo courtesy of harry_nl/Flickr)

(Photo courtesy of harry_nl/Flickr)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Revenge travel, a slang term created right after the COVID-19-caused lockdown where people traveled to make up for lost time, is now being replaced by something new — “get it done” travel.

According to American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Michelle Glass, the travel industry is experiencing high bookings due to a rediscovered eagerness to get out and see more of the world.

“Americans don’t want to wait to travel,” Glass said. “‘I don’t want to wait for a pandemic. I don’t want to wait for a recession. I never got to see the Eiffel Tower. I have always wanted to see the beaches of Normandy. Whatever it is, I don’t want to wait.'”

Driving in Washington: A reminder to get your trailer out of the left lane

Data for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises on Labor Day weekend travel are up over last year. Domestic bookings are up 4% and international cruise bookings are up 44% over last year, according to AAA.

Where are Americans going?

“Vancouver, (British Columbia), Rome, London, Dublin and Paris. Those are the top 5 international destinations over Labor Day weekend,” Glass told KIRO Newsradio. “International hotel bookings for the holiday are up 82% compared to 2022.

For Labor Day weekend travel, Seattle was one of the five most popular destinations to visit, according to AAA. Orlando, Florida; Anchorage, Alaska; New York City and Las Vegas round out the top five.

More on cruise industry: Seattle expecting record-breaking year as first ship sets sail

Glass noted the popularity of Seattle’s cruise industry. AAA data showed domestic cruise bookings over Labor Day weekend are up 19% compared to 2022.

According to a new survey of AAA travel advisors, 59% have seen more interest in travel insurance over the last 60 days while 83% of the advisors stated the most common concern from travelers over the last 60 days was getting stranded by a delayed or canceled flight.

Also, 64% said travelers who booked extended vacations (at least 14 nights) claimed having more time to explore destinations was their main reason for taking an extended trip.

More from Micki Gamez: The scariest movie now is about a hidden killer, the food we eat

AAA travel advisors are also seeing high interest among travelers for ocean and river cruises, plus all-inclusive and guided-tour vacations.

“Get it done” travel has been born and it’s taking Americans to many different places.

Local News

kids youth crime...

L.B. Gilbert

Sgt. Moss: Kids needs someone to look up to, as youth crime increase

It comes as law enforcement across western Washington are seeing an increase in violent crime committed by teenagers.

16 hours ago

tacoma auto repair fire...

Frank Sumrall

Tacoma auto repair shop catches fire; part of building could collapse

Fire crews are battling the flames from the outside of the building. People within that area of Tacoma are advised to close all windows and doors.

16 hours ago

local black history...

Feliks Banel

Local Black history is booming in the Evergreen State

Black history, like the history of any ethnic group, has its own parameters and specific focus areas, but at its core, it’s really just local history

16 hours ago

stolen car sodo...

Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Stolen car with teens inside crashes, catches fire in SoDo

Four teens were arrested and a fifth one got away after a crash involving a stolen car ended with it catching fire.

16 hours ago

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmo...

Associated Press

Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast,

16 hours ago

FILE - AWS CEO Andy Jassy speaks in Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, 2019. Amazon employees have been pushing ...

Associated Press

Amazon CEO: ‘It’s probably not going work out’ for employees who defy return-to-office policy

Amazon employees have been pushing back against the company’s return-to-office policy for months — and it seems CEO Andy Jassy has had enough. During a pre-recorded internal Q&A session earlier this month, Jassy told employees it was “past the time to disagree and commit” with the policy, which requires corporate employees to be in the […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

‘Get it done’ travel: Volume of vacation bookings jump as Americans take off