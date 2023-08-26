Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Gamez: The scariest movie now is about a hidden killer, the food we eat

Aug 25, 2023, 6:04 PM | Updated: 8:34 pm

food killer...

SAN RAFAEL, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: A store worker removes bags of salad mix containing fresh spinach September 15, 2006 at United Market in San Rafael, California. The source of an E. coli outbreak linked to bagged fresh spinach that spread to 20 states, sickening 90 people was identified by the FDA as distributor Natural Selection Foods/Earthbound Farm based in San Juan Bautista, California, according to media reports. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The scariest film out right now is on Netflix. It’s not “Talk To Me,” nor does it have anything to do with Michael Meyers or Freddie Krueger. Instead, it’s about the food we eat, and its a must-watch.

“Poisoned” highlights food-borne illnesses like E. coli, Salmonella and Listeria bacteria and how deadly food can be if not handled with care.

After watching it, I reached out to Bill Marler, the nation’s leading foodborne illness attorney who happens to live in Washington, and he broke it down for us.

More on Washington health hazards: Death toll rises to 9 in bacteria outbreak at Virginia Mason

“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) statistics are pretty alarming. Forty-eight million Americans get sick every year with a foodborne illness, but 125,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die,” Marler said. “About 34 million of the 48 million are norovirus, the ones you hear about on cruise ships. It’s really very easily transmitted.

“Sometimes it’s hard to know whether or not you picked it up at the restaurant from the food you ate or whether or not it was in a worker or someone else who came to the restaurant who was sick, it’s very difficult to track those down,” Marler continued. “The bugs that I sort of deal with a lot are salmonella, Listeria, E. coli, and Campylobacter.”

Last week, three people died after drinking milkshakes linked to a Listeria outbreak at the Tacoma location of the burger chain Frugals.

Another food borne-illness of concern is related to E. coli O157:H7, according to Marler. It’s been showing up a lot in the Salinas Valley, California, where many leafy green vegetables are grown and subsequently shipped across the country.

“I’ve actually been involved in several of the outbreaks that have had that exact same strain, and it’s been sort of popping up, you know, in this area, over the last several seven, eight years,” Marler said.

More from Micki Gamez: Weight loss content creators say they are being banned from TikTok

So, how does E. coli make it into the food that we eat? Marler explained that the disease comes from cows, whose feces gets mixed into the water supply, which is later used to water crops. But eating contaminated food isn’t the only way to contract the disease.

“There’s even an outbreak up in Utah right now where the people didn’t eat anything, but they swam in a reservoir and probably drank some water from a tap that was not city water,” Marler said. “And now there’s 12 kids with acute kidney failure.”

On Aug. 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert due to concerns that ready-to-eat salads and wraps with meat and poultry may contain contaminated lettuce. The lettuce, which is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), may be contaminated with deer feces.

Dr. Christopher Damman, a gastroenterologist with UW Medicine, said that when comes to safety, it’s not rocket science. It’s as simple as washing your hands, or vegetables and fruits before you eat them — all which will help with added protection against food-borne illnesses.

Damman also mentioned if there’s one thing to watch out for as you enjoy your Labor Day backyard barbecues, it’s potato salad. He added that those prepping and serving the food should make sure the hot foods remain hot, and the cold foods remain cold.

When should I see a doctor for food poisoning?

See a doctor if you have any symptoms that are severe, including:

  • Bloody diarrhea
  • Diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days
  • High fever (temperature over 102°F)
  • Vomiting so often that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, which include not urinating (peeing) much, a dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up

See your doctor if you are pregnant and have a fever and other flu-like symptoms. Some mild infections can cause problems with pregnancy.

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

escape jail cinderblock...

Kate Stone

Man who allegedly locked Seattle woman in cinderblock cell attempts jail escape

Negasi Zuberi was discovered trying to break through the window of his jail cell at Jackson County Jail Tuesday in Medford, Oregon.

24 hours ago

Tokitae celebration life...

Heather Bosch

Celebration of life for Tokitae to take place in Friday Harbor

Plans are underway to honor the Pacific Northwest Orca Tokitae, who lived for decades at the Miami Seaquarium before dying last week.

24 hours ago

Image: Firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Interstate I-405 in Kirkland on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023...

Steve Coogan

Vehicle fire on I-405 in Kirkland cleared after backing up traffic for nearly 5 miles

The Washington State Department of Transportation noted Friday afternoon the traffic is backed up about five miles.

24 hours ago

FILE - The SpaceX headquarters is seen, May 25, 2012, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 20...

Associated Press

Correction: SpaceX-Discrimination Lawsuit story

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum.

24 hours ago

coast guard ammonia ship...

L.B. Gilbert

Ship leaking ammonia in Tacoma waterway has history of violations

The Washington Department of Ecology reports the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is working to neutralize an ammonia leak on a ship in Tacoma.

24 hours ago

(MyNorthwest File Photo)...

Frank Sumrall

WA Supreme Court: Unions can no longer block release of state workers’ contact info

The Washington State Supreme Court concluded Thursday unions can no longer block a request for a state employee's contact information.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Gamez: The scariest movie now is about a hidden killer, the food we eat