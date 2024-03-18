Chateau Ste Michelle announces eclectic summer concert series

Chateau Ste Michelle winery in Woodinville announced the full list of its popular summer concert series on Monday.

The series starts May 25 with two sold-out Sarah McLachlan shows. But don’t worry, fans can still catch artists like The Revivalists, Wynonna Judd, John Fogerty and more at Chateau Ste Michelle’s amphitheater.

The series ends on Sept. 28 with Indigo Girls and Amos Lee.

More on the winery: Woodinville’s Chateau Ste. Michelle looks to sell, move closer to Eastern Washington vineyards

Full list of artists performing this summer

Check out the full list below:

May 25-26: Sarah McLachlan (sold out)

June 1: Maren Morris

June 21: Jordan Davis

June 27: Charley Crockett

July 3: Beck with a symphony orchestra

July 7: Tate McRae (sold out)

July 11: The Revivalists with Hiss Golden Messenger

July 12-13: Harry Connick Jr.

July 14: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band with Milk Carton Kids

July 16-17: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Adeem the Artist

July 20-21: John Legend (sold out)

July 27: Stray Cats

Aug. 1: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 2: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicholas Reyes

Aug. 3-4: Lake Street Dive

Aug. 13: O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums

Aug. 14: Gary Clark Jr.

Aug. 15: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Berlin

Aug. 16-17: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss with JD McPherson

Aug. 18: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Citizen Cope and Bombargo

Aug. 19: John Fogerty with George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Aug. 23: The Beach Boys

Sept. 12: Chris Isaak

Sept. 20: Wynonna Judd

Sept. 21: Crowded House

Sept. 28: Indigo Girls & Amos Lee

To buy tickets, visit the winery’s concert section on its website.

The winery has also curated “concert-inspired wines” to “celebrate the 2024 season,” according to Chateau Ste Michelle’s website.

A limited Midsummer’s white, a 2021 limited release Jonté Sauvignon Blanc and a 2017 limited release Syrah are just a few on the menu.

More concerts in Western Wash.: Zoo Tunes announces lineup for summer series

For all questions regarding the concert series, visit Chateau Ste Michelle’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.