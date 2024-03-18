Chateau Ste Michelle announces eclectic summer concert series
Mar 18, 2024, 12:33 PM
(Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision, AP)
Chateau Ste Michelle winery in Woodinville announced the full list of its popular summer concert series on Monday.
The series starts May 25 with two sold-out Sarah McLachlan shows. But don’t worry, fans can still catch artists like The Revivalists, Wynonna Judd, John Fogerty and more at Chateau Ste Michelle’s amphitheater.
The series ends on Sept. 28 with Indigo Girls and Amos Lee.
Full list of artists performing this summer
Check out the full list below:
- May 25-26: Sarah McLachlan (sold out)
- June 1: Maren Morris
- June 21: Jordan Davis
- June 27: Charley Crockett
- July 3: Beck with a symphony orchestra
- July 7: Tate McRae (sold out)
- July 11: The Revivalists with Hiss Golden Messenger
- July 12-13: Harry Connick Jr.
- July 14: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band with Milk Carton Kids
- July 16-17: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Adeem the Artist
- July 20-21: John Legend (sold out)
- July 27: Stray Cats
- Aug. 1: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- Aug. 2: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicholas Reyes
- Aug. 3-4: Lake Street Dive
- Aug. 13: O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums
- Aug. 14: Gary Clark Jr.
- Aug. 15: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with Berlin
- Aug. 16-17: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss with JD McPherson
- Aug. 18: Michael Franti & Spearhead with Citizen Cope and Bombargo
- Aug. 19: John Fogerty with George Thorogood & the Destroyers
- Aug. 23: The Beach Boys
- Sept. 12: Chris Isaak
- Sept. 20: Wynonna Judd
- Sept. 21: Crowded House
- Sept. 28: Indigo Girls & Amos Lee
To buy tickets, visit the winery’s concert section on its website.
The winery has also curated “concert-inspired wines” to “celebrate the 2024 season,” according to Chateau Ste Michelle’s website.
A limited Midsummer’s white, a 2021 limited release Jonté Sauvignon Blanc and a 2017 limited release Syrah are just a few on the menu.
For all questions regarding the concert series, visit Chateau Ste Michelle’s website.
