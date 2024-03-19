The territory of Peninsula Light Company experienced a system-wide power outage affecting an area that includes Gig Harbor late Tuesday morning, according to a post published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Peninsula Light outage map, as of 1:55 p.m., about 3,200 people were still affected by the power outage. More than half of the outages are limited to Fox Island.

At 1:20 p.m., about 7,000 people were affected. The outages were mostly limited to areas around Gig Harbor and on Fox Island at that time.

The number of customers appears to have peaked at around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, as about 25,000 people were affected by the outage. It extended from Gig Harbor north to Purdy and southeast to Lakebay and Longbranch.

The utility also revealed on X late Tuesday morning that a “car accident involving a transmission pole” has caused the current outages.

A car accident involving a transmission pole has caused the current territory wide outages. We are working with our community partners to resolve the situation and PenLight will assess where we are able to isolate outage and restore power. Thank you for your patience! — Peninsula Light Co. (@PenLightCo) March 19, 2024

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the company published another post on X stating the accident took place when a car hit a transmission pole at 56th & Gustafson in Gig Harbor and it is the cause of outages. The utility added that, “Impacts are greater when a transmission vs. standard power pole is involved.”

Around 1 p.m., the company published an X post showing a photo of the pole impacted by the crash with a note that “the majority of members have had their power restored.”

3/19 – 1:00PM: Majority of members restored at this time. Crews awaiting new pole to install. Thank you for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/6B7rbvW7Yd — Peninsula Light Co. (@PenLightCo) March 19, 2024

Recent electricity issues: Thousands affected by power outages in Seattle, Snohomish County

Brittany Wicken, a spokesperson for Peninsula Light Company, told KIRO Newsradio early Tuesday afternoon that since a car accident caused this outage, it should be fixed quickly.

“A normal (car) that hits an electric pole or a transmission pole has less of an impact and is quick to remedy because we can isolate the outages around it,” Wicken said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.