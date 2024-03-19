Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Power outage in Gig Harbor, Key Peninsula affects tens of thousands

Mar 19, 2024, 12:17 PM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Image: Peninsula Light Company reported a power outage that has affected tens of thousands of custo...

Peninsula Light Company reported a power outage that has affected tens of thousands of customers on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Map graphic courtesy of Peninsula Light Company)

(Map graphic courtesy of Peninsula Light Company)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The territory of Peninsula Light Company experienced a system-wide power outage affecting an area that includes Gig Harbor late Tuesday morning, according to a post published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Peninsula Light outage map, as of 1:55 p.m., about 3,200 people were still affected by the power outage. More than half of the outages are limited to Fox Island.

At 1:20 p.m., about 7,000 people were affected. The outages were mostly limited to areas around Gig Harbor and on Fox Island at that time.

The number of customers appears to have peaked at around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, as about 25,000 people were affected by the outage. It extended from Gig Harbor north to Purdy and southeast to Lakebay and Longbranch.

The utility also revealed on X late Tuesday morning that a “car accident involving a transmission pole” has caused the current outages.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the company published another post on X stating the accident took place when a car hit a transmission pole at 56th & Gustafson in Gig Harbor and it is the cause of outages. The utility added that, “Impacts are greater when a transmission vs. standard power pole is involved.”

Around 1 p.m., the company published an X post showing a photo of the pole impacted by the crash with a note that “the majority of members have had their power restored.”

Recent electricity issues: Thousands affected by power outages in Seattle, Snohomish County

Brittany Wicken, a spokesperson for Peninsula Light Company, told KIRO Newsradio early Tuesday afternoon that since a car accident caused this outage, it should be fixed quickly.

“A normal (car) that hits an electric pole or a transmission pole has less of an impact and is quick to remedy because we can isolate the outages around it,” Wicken said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 4, ...

Julia Dallas

Local philanthropist donates over $600M to hundreds of nonprofits

MacKenzie Scott announced via her website on Tuesday that 361 organizations will receive at least $1 million for their work.

2 minutes ago

Gas pumps...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gas prices up again in the state. See how much month-to-month.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $4.33.

9 minutes ago

Image: A Renton Police Department vehicle....

Steve Coogan

3 killed, 4 injured in major vehicle accident in Renton

A “serious vehicle accident” at the intersection of 140th Avenue and SE 192nd Street has killed three people and injured four others, according to multiple posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) account. UPDATE #4 Sadly this is now confirmed to be a Fatality Accident. Command reporting total patient count […]

13 minutes ago

Recall products...

Bill Kaczaraba

What you should do when you own a product that has been recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced 323 product recalls in 2023. That's the most in seven years.

1 hour ago

semi-truck Green River Bridge...

Frank Sumrall

Semi-truck rolls over on Green River Bridge, blocking SR 18 heading East

Firefighters are responding to a semi-truck that rolled over after hitting the Green River Bridge.

6 hours ago

smash-and-grab...

Frank Sumrall

Pot shop owner victim of sixth smash-and-grab robbery

A vehicle was used to shatter through a storefront of a cannabis shop in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood in a smash-and-grab robbery.

7 hours ago

Power outage in Gig Harbor, Key Peninsula affects tens of thousands