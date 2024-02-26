Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Thousands are without power in Snohomish County as crews work

Feb 25, 2024, 4:13 PM | Updated: 5:40 pm

Image: A map of Snohomish County power outages as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25....

A map of Snohomish County power outages as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25. (Image courtesy of the Snohomish PUD outage map)

(Image courtesy of the Snohomish PUD outage map)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

More than 730 customers were without power in Snohomish County as of 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Snohomish Public Utility District (PUD).

The number of outages was as high as 7,200 as recently as 3:30 p.m. At 3:55 p.m., the number was closer to 5,900. At 4 p.m., the number of outages fell to about 3,600. Later, at around 4:20 p.m., the outage total was around 2,500. At 4:30 p.m., more than 1,480 customers were reported to not have power.

The outages began around 10 a.m., according to KIRO 7. The numbers had been growing steadily for several hours until crews began resolving the existing issues.

Most of the current outages — about 310 — are being reported near Jordan, according to the Snohomish PUD outage map. The utility also reported smaller outages around Marysville (176) and near Maltby (110).

Earlier, outages affected thousands of customers around Silver Firs, located between Mill Creek and Everett.

In January: Most power outages in Puget Sound resolved after snow, rain

Crews remain active in working to restore electricity to homes in the area.

The utility asks customers who do not see their outage on the outage map to report it here or call the Automated Outage Reporting Line at: 425-783-1001 (Toll-free: 1-877-783-1001).

Snohomish PUD also recommends all customers stay at least 30 feet away from all fallen power lines and they should assume those lines they may see are live and dangerous. Users can report fallen power lines at 425-783-1001. If if the situation is life threatening, call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

