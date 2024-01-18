Close
4,000+ still without power in Puget Sound region, mainly in North Bend

Jan 18, 2024, 6:39 AM | Updated: 8:25 am

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Puget Sound Energy reports 4,564 people remain without power across the region as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.

Most remain in North Bend. The outages began after the town was hit with ice yesterday downing trees and knocking down power lines.

PSE Outage Map

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

