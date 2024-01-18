4,000+ still without power in Puget Sound region, mainly in North Bend

Puget Sound Energy reports 4,564 people remain without power across the region as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.

Most remain in North Bend. The outages began after the town was hit with ice yesterday downing trees and knocking down power lines.

PSE Outage Map

LIGHTS OUT: This is E. North Bend Way & Main Ave in North Bend. Puget Sound Energy’s outage map says thousands of people here are without power — all of the outages came yesterday as the town was blanketed with ice. The energy company says fallen trees/vegetation are to blame. pic.twitter.com/Pc4CRzNPiD — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) January 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.