Local philanthropist donates over $600M to hundreds of nonprofits

A local philanthropist and billionaire has donated $640 million to hundreds of nonprofits.

MacKenzie Scott announced via her website on Tuesday that 361 organizations will receive at least $1 million for their work. The funds come from her Yield Giving Foundation.

Scott has a stake in Amazon after her divorce from founder Jeff Bezos. She now works with non-profit members to “convert dollars donated into positive change,” according to Yield Giving’s website.

Yield Giving, Lever for Change host open call

Yield Giving worked with Lever for Change to host an open call in March 2023. Non-profits were invited to apply and share how they have impacted and improved their communities’ well-being.

Lever for Change “connects donors with problem solvers to find and fund bold, effective solutions to accelerate social change,” writes the organization’s website.

Yield Giving was originally going to donate to 250 organizations with $1 million each. However, the donor team decided to expand the pool “in light of the incredible work of these organizations,” according to Lever for Change’s website.

“From a pool of over 6,000 applicants, each of these 361 community-led non-profits was elevated by peer organizations,” Scott’s website writes. “And a round-2 evaluation panel for their outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles.”

The nonprofits selected are spread across the country ranging from Advocates for Children in Georgia to the First Alaskans Institute to the New Earth Organization in Los Angeles.

Another awardee, Vote Run Lead in New York received $2 million from Scott’s foundation.

“We are beyond delighted to receive a $2 million gift from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving,” CEO and founder of Vote Run Lead, Erin Vilardi, said in a news release. “Innovative ideas like ours, to make America’s legislatures 51% women, need innovative support. This investment comes at a time of major growth for Vote Run Lead and will give us momentum we need to meet our goals and equip women with what they need to run and win.”

For a full list of awardees, visit Yield Giving’s website.

Yield Giving works with Seattle nonprofits

However, closer to home, MacKenzie Scott’s foundation donated $10 million to Friends of Waterfront Seattle in 2023, $8 million to the Bridge Housing Corporation in 2023 and $2 million to the Arts Corps in 2024, among others around Seattle.

Yield Giving researches organizations working to “advance the opportunities of people in underserved communities,” according to the foundation’s website. Once the foundation agrees the nonprofit reaches the criteria, Yield Giving reaches out to them for an immediate gift.

To search all the nonprofits the foundation has worked with, visit Yield Giving’s website gifts section.

