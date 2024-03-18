Catch the UW cherry blossoms before they’re gone

Every year, the cherry blossom trees at the University of Washington (UW) attract thousands of visitors.

Starting in March and ending in early April, the quad at UW is a sea of pink and white flowers.

During that time, tourists flock to the area to take wedding pictures, family pictures or even just to sit and play music under the trees.

Peak cherry blossom bloom expected Tuesday

Over the weekend, around half of the buds bloomed but Tuesday is when “peak bloom” is expected, according to a post by UW.

Thanks to unseasonably warm weather over the weekend, approximately 50-60% of buds on the UW Quad cherry trees are now in bloom, with peak bloom expected to begin by March 19 at the latest.

“In order to reach peak bloom, buds need to accumulate a certain number of both cold and warm days, known as ‘growing degree days,'” UW graduate student in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, Marlee Theil, told UW News.

How long the trees will be in bloom is up to the weather. UW said cooler temperatures, less rain and lighter winds help keep the blossoms on longer.

According to the university, there are over 100 cherry trees on the campus, with the main species being Yoshino.

The university asks that visitors don’t climb on the trees or shake them but encourages people to share photos using #uwcherryblossoms.

Other cherry-themed area events

Those making the trip can also experience the third annual University District (U-district) Cherry Blossom Festival.

Over 80 U-district businesses have created cherry blossom-themed menus to celebrate the iconic trees.

Visitors can munch on cherry desserts or taste bubble tea and cocktails. There are also cherry-themed retail items available.

On Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can traverse the U-District Farmers Market.

Those looking for something more active can participate in the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run on March 23, 24 and 30.

The festival goes until April 1.

Those not able to make it can watch the trees virtually or follow the UW Cherry Blossoms X account.

My flowers be popping!

To learn more about the blooming buds, visit the UW’s cherry blossoms website.

