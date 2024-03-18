Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Catch the UW cherry blossoms before they’re gone

Mar 18, 2024, 4:07 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm

Cherry blossoms in full bloom at the UW campus....

Cherry blossoms in full bloom at the UW campus. (Photo: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

Every year, the cherry blossom trees at the University of Washington (UW) attract thousands of visitors.

Starting in March and ending in early April, the quad at UW is a sea of pink and white flowers.

More on the blossoms: University of Washington cherry trees close in on full bloom

During that time, tourists flock to the area to take wedding pictures, family pictures or even just to sit and play music under the trees.

Peak cherry blossom bloom expected Tuesday

Over the weekend, around half of the buds bloomed but Tuesday is when “peak bloom” is expected, according to a post by UW.

“In order to reach peak bloom, buds need to accumulate a certain number of both cold and warm days, known as ‘growing degree days,'” UW graduate student in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, Marlee Theil, told UW News.

How long the trees will be in bloom is up to the weather. UW said cooler temperatures, less rain and lighter winds help keep the blossoms on longer.

According to the university, there are over 100 cherry trees on the campus, with the main species being Yoshino.

The university asks that visitors don’t climb on the trees or shake them but encourages people to share photos using #uwcherryblossoms.

Other cherry-themed area events

Those making the trip can also experience the third annual University District (U-district) Cherry Blossom Festival.

Over 80 U-district businesses have created cherry blossom-themed menus to celebrate the iconic trees.

Visitors can munch on cherry desserts or taste bubble tea and cocktails. There are also cherry-themed retail items available.

On Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can traverse the U-District Farmers Market.

Those looking for something more active can participate in the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run on March 23, 24 and 30.

The festival goes until April 1.

Western Washington events: Chateau Ste. Michelle announces eclectic summer concert series

Those not able to make it can watch the trees virtually or follow the UW Cherry Blossoms X account.

To learn more about the blooming buds, visit the UW’s cherry blossoms website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

Photo: John Legend poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif., to pro...

Julia Dallas

Chateau Ste Michelle announces eclectic summer concert series

Chateau Ste Michelle winery in Woodinville announced the full list of its popular summer concert series on Monday.

7 hours ago

Photo: Scott Fitzsimmons' "I-1THIS" license plate....

KIRO Newsradio staff

‘I didn’t even feel it’: John Curley shares astonishing story of local winner

The "I-1THIS" license plate is more than creative, it comes with a story of triumph. John Curley told the story who won the winning plate.

2 days ago

Photo: The Irish Festival Seattle begins Saturday at the Seattle Center....

Paul Holden, KIRO Newsradio

Weekend revelry roundup: Sunshine, St. Patrick’s Day, Seattle Reign

The sun is OUT, the temperatures are UP. A really good weekend is shaping up in the region. MoPOP is celebrating a new exhibit.

4 days ago

Russell Wilson and Ciara...

Angela Poe-Russell, KIRO Newsradio

Angela Poe Russell: Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Oscar Party photo just what our culture needs

An Oscar photo of Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara at an after party really struck me as different.

6 days ago

destination dupes...

Micki Gamez

Gamez: Want to travel on a budget? Try ‘destination dupes’

The newest trend might be the answer to scratch that exploring itch while staying on budget -- destination dupes.

6 days ago

oppenheimer lily gladstone...

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

‘Oppenheimer’ crowned best picture at an Academy Awards shadowed by war

In what was seen as the night’s most nail-biting category, Stone won over Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

8 days ago

Catch the UW cherry blossoms before they’re gone