Weekend roundup: Bruceploitation, Flatstock 94 and division-leading Ms

The weekend is upon us, let’s see what the Puget Sound region has in store for visitors and residents.

Ways to volunteer and donate

Are you looking for a chance to volunteer this weekend? The Downtown Everett Association is holding its fifth annual Planting Day on Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help plant 3,000 flowers in more than 270 planters throughout downtown Everett. You can get more details on its website.

Do you have some hard-to-recycle items at home taking up space? Things like Styrofoam, electronics, household batteries, fluorescent lightbulbs and more can be recycled at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arts and entertainment: Bruceploitation and more

Are you familiar with the term, Bruceploitation?

“Within hours of Bruce Lee’s funeral, Hong Kong movie studios began to produce hundreds of unauthorized biopics, sequels, prequels, spin-offs and rip-offs starring a competing series of Lee lookalikes,” Grand Illusion Cinema explained. “Over the next decade, fueled by both deception and demand, ‘Bruceploitation’ would become a staple of global cinema.”

The Grand Illusion Cinema is showing a new documentary exploring Bruceploitation, called “Enter The Clones of Bruce” on Saturday and Sunday, as well as a couple of famous Bruce Lee spin-off movies. Get details at grandillusioncinema.org.

At the Cornish Playhouse, it’s the Creative Works Pop-Up Market and Flatstock 94. It’s your chance to be around creative people as that’s the whole idea, sharing your creative side. There are presentations, panels and networking opportunities. If you want to support some of the artists, there’s an open-to-the-public market.

“They have teamed up with the American Poster Institute (API) to bring you Flatstock 94,” Creative Works wrote. “Join us Friday & Saturday at the Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to see and shop prints from poster artists from all across the globe.”

The Upper Left Comedy Festival is underway in Belltown. This weekend-long event will be highlighting not only some of the funniest stand-up comedians from the Pacific Northwest, but some acts from around the country as well. There are a few venues with different lineups, so to get tickets and plan ahead, check out the festival’s website.

Gambian Grandma Conference

This weekend is the fifth annual Grandma Conference. The Seattle Gambian Grandma Association is putting on the event Saturday at the Washington West African Center Hall in Lynwood. There will be panels as well as refreshments. You can get more details on its website.

Lastly, the Mariners are back in town this weekend taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Old friend Eugenio Suarez will be taking the field and there is a special promo for each game this weekend. “Turn Ahead the Clock” jersey night is tonight, “90’s Night” is tomorrow and “Little League Day” is Sunday. There’s a chance of rain throughout the series, but no worries when there is a roof right?

This is just a sample of what is going on in the region this weekend. If you know of stuff going on in your area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.