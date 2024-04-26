Close
MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

‘Bachelorette’ films in Seattle with Jenn Tran as first Asian American lead

Apr 25, 2024, 6:34 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

Photo: View from Kerry Park, in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood....

View from Kerry Park, in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. (Photo: Tiffany Von Arnim, CC Images)

(Photo: Tiffany Von Arnim, CC Images)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Spoiler alert!

Did you happen to see Jenn Tran with her potential fiancé at Pike Place Market or Kerry Park? The show the “Bachelorette,” part of the “Bachelor” franchise, filmed in Seattle this week.

Tran went on two dates in Seattle, according to the Seattle Times.

Host of the “Reality Steve Podcast,” Steve Carbone, captured the couples out in the city and posted sneak peeks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Carbone said there was a Wicked/Wizard of Oz-themed date partly in Pioneer Square, along with dates in Kerry Park, Pike Place Market and potentially the Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibit.

The Wicked date featured “Bachelor” contestants Daisy Kent and Kelsey Weier who were in last year’s season with Joey Graziadei. Weier was the winner and appears still happily engaged to Graziadei.

Tran made it to the final six on the “Bachelor” but wasn’t chosen for hometown dates. However, America was pleasantly surprised to have her as the “Bachelorette,” making her the first Asian American lead in the franchise’s 28 seasons.

Other local news: Renton’s Fourth of July show to light up the sky without fireworks

For her Seattle dates, Tran chose (spoiler alert) Marcus Shoberg and Jeremy Simon, according to Carbone.

Shoberg is from Raleigh, North Carolina and Simon is from Fairfield Connecticut.

According to Asian Weekly, fans were able to buy tickets to be part of filming in Seattle but the details of the event were kept secret.

Carbone said one of the dates was supposed to end with a hot air balloon, but it was too windy to take off.

 

I guess we’ll have to tune in to see how the date ended and who Tran chose to move on.

The “Bachelorette” is through ABC and airs in July. You can stream it on Tubi, Hulu (with a subscription) and the Roku Channel.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

