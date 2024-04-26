Spoiler alert!

Did you happen to see Jenn Tran with her potential fiancé at Pike Place Market or Kerry Park? The show the “Bachelorette,” part of the “Bachelor” franchise, filmed in Seattle this week.

Tran went on two dates in Seattle, according to the Seattle Times.

Host of the “Reality Steve Podcast,” Steve Carbone, captured the couples out in the city and posted sneak peeks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(SPOILER) Jenn in Kerry Park before her date in Pioneer Square. pic.twitter.com/dAyb4OEx0h — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 21, 2024

Carbone said there was a Wicked/Wizard of Oz-themed date partly in Pioneer Square, along with dates in Kerry Park, Pike Place Market and potentially the Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibit.

(SPOILER): Jenn’s date today in Seattle is Wicked/Wizard of Oz themed. Prob a cross promotion for Wicked movie coming out in Nov. Daisy and Kelsey are part of the date. pic.twitter.com/C6XiqYAYnj — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 21, 2024

The Wicked date featured “Bachelor” contestants Daisy Kent and Kelsey Weier who were in last year’s season with Joey Graziadei. Weier was the winner and appears still happily engaged to Graziadei.

Tran made it to the final six on the “Bachelor” but wasn’t chosen for hometown dates. However, America was pleasantly surprised to have her as the “Bachelorette,” making her the first Asian American lead in the franchise’s 28 seasons.

For her Seattle dates, Tran chose (spoiler alert) Marcus Shoberg and Jeremy Simon, according to Carbone.

Shoberg is from Raleigh, North Carolina and Simon is from Fairfield Connecticut.

(SPOILER): More of Jenn & Marcus pic.twitter.com/IOlcYBxTdV — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 21, 2024

According to Asian Weekly, fans were able to buy tickets to be part of filming in Seattle but the details of the event were kept secret.

Carbone said one of the dates was supposed to end with a hot air balloon, but it was too windy to take off.

(UPDATE): Another note from yesterday. After Pioneer Square, Jenn & Marcus went to Ella Bailey Park where Trista met them at the “end” of the Yellow Brick Road & they were supposed to take off in a hot air balloon. Reports are it was too windy, so they couldn’t take off. pic.twitter.com/Bfa5gd9kvP — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 22, 2024

I guess we’ll have to tune in to see how the date ended and who Tran chose to move on.

The “Bachelorette” is through ABC and airs in July. You can stream it on Tubi, Hulu (with a subscription) and the Roku Channel.

