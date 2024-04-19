A big weekend is on the way, and it is going to be warm and sunny, at least some of the time.

Saturday is Record Store Day and there are at least 40 record stores in Washington participating. Depending on which shop you check out, there will be special releases, live performances, and more. According to Everout.com, PNW-born bands Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Mudhoney, Pearl Jam, and Sleater-Kinney all have special releases. Visit Recordstoreday.com for more

It doesn’t get much bigger than Taylor Swift, so how is the Laserdome at the Pacific Science City Center celebrating her new album? With an impromptu light show set to the album. Whether you are a Swiftie or not, there’s no other spot in town doing an album-listening party like this.

A one-million-dollar prize is at stake as Professional Bull Riders (PBR) move from the Angels of the Winds Arena in Everett and to the Tacoma Dome. PBR is an international professional bull riding league with hundreds of events every year in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Australia. Over 800 bull riders hold PBR memberships.

Do you enjoy bad movies? How about roasting bad movies? The Central Cinema is where you want to head this weekend. The Cinema is showing Troll 2, infamously one of the worst movies of all time (depending on who you ask) and you can not only enjoy the film, but use your phone to send your comments to the big screen. Yes, phones are encouraged to be on and used during this Hecklevision version of the film. Check out Central-cinema.com for more details, and show times are available all weekend.

Do something good for you and the planet this weekend. Ten state parks will be part of the Washington Coast Cleanup, where volunteers will pick up debris and help clean beaches. If you want to find a park and register to help out, check out coastsavers.org. From 9 to noon on Saturday, volunteers will be working on four projects for Metro Parks in Tacoma. The 23rd Annual Parks Appreciation Day focuses on cleaning brush, removing noxious vegetation, and removing liters. More details can be found at metroparkstacoma.org.

National Parks Week kicks off on Saturday with free admission to National Parks on Saturday. The weather is looking perfect for a hike or to enjoy the beautiful nature of our region. Be prepared for crowds though!

Over 170 vendors of just about anything will be displaying their wares at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. It’s the Oddmall Emporium of the Weird PNW and admission is free, so is parking. Don’t worry there will be food trucks in case you get hungry.

Are you a fan of tea? The Cascadia Tea Festival is on Saturday at the Brightwater Center in Woodinville, Washington. There will be tastings and workshops designed to help you deepen—or should I say Steepin—your knowledge of tea. Check out cascadiatea.org.

This is just a sample of what is going on in the region this weekend. If you know of anything going on in your area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.