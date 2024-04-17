Swiftie alert: Puyallup to celebrate next era of Taylor Swift

Just when you thought it was over, Taylor Swift is coming back for another era. Although it probably won’t be as chaotic as last summer, local Swifities are getting ready to celebrate her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Downtown Puyallup is hosting The Tay Tour: A Downtown Celebration for Swifties on Friday.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the festival will have food and drinks based on Taylor Swift’s music. The streets will be filled with lavender haze lattes, French blonde cocktails, friendship bracelets and more.

When Taylor Swift performed in Seattle last July she drew over 72,000 fans, setting Lumen Field’s attendance record, according to the Seattle Times.

Visit Seattle reported record-breaking tourism dollars following All-Star Week and Swift’s concert — with tourists spending $8.2 billion.

On Friday, locals will have a chance to celebrate Swift’s new album and boost Puyallup businesses.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports 13 businesses are participating in the fun. The Firehouse Pet Shop will have cat merchandise discounts, Atomic Genius Records will have a limited quantity of “The Tortured Poets Department” on colored vinyl for sale, Giorgio’s Greek Cafe and Pizzeria will have “anti-gyros” and MM Nutrition and Lick Homemade Ice Cream will have Swiftie ice cream sandwiches and temporary Swift-themed tattoos, just to name a few.

Event coordinator for the Puyallup Main Street Association (PMSA), Morgan Medeiros told the Tacoma News Tribune the goal of the event is to introduce people to businesses they may not be familiar with.

Medeiros also told the Tacoma News Tribune that Swift has been a “cultural moment” by bridging the gap between generations in a way not many musicians can.

The PMSA encouraged people to come and enjoy drink specials, experiences, activities and more. The festivities begin around 4 p.m. and end around 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the PMSA’s Facebook page.

