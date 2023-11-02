Close
MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour heading back to Pacific Northwest in 2024

Nov 2, 2023, 4:29 PM

taylor swift...

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Christmas is coming early to the Pacific Northwest — in 2024 — with Taylor Swift adding three new dates to her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Swift will be performing in Vancouver, British Colombia from Dec. 6 – 8, 2024, at BC Place. Gracie Abrams is set to be the opening act.

More on concerts in Seattle: Seattle among final stops for Green Day’s global 2024 tour

Tickets for the new Vancouver dates will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 9 on Ticketmaster. Registration opened today and runs through Saturday.

Swift has been extending her tour on a number of occasions in recent months, adding six additional performances at Toronto’s Rogers Centre as well as extra tour dates at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome and Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Deadline.

She also added 14 European 2024 shows alongside extra dates in Japan, Australia and Singapore.

The Summer of Taylor Swift has fully extended itself into the autumn. Bloomberg reported Taylor Swift reached an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion after her monstrous success with her Eras Tour. Her tour is on track to earn the artist $4.1 billion, the most ever for a solo artist in history for a single tour, according to The Economic Times.

She broke local records as well, with 72,171 Seattle Swifties piling into Lumen Field over the summer to witness her tour, the most ever in the venue’s history for a concert at the time of the concert.

More on Taylor Swift in Seattle: Taylor Swift makes significant donation to food bank during Seattle Eras Tour

Additionally, Swift’s theatrical version of her concert has also shattered records. Swift’s concert film earned $92.8 million domestically during opening weekend, the second-biggest for any October release in history, and the most ever for a concert film. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is currently the 16th highest-grossing film domestically in 2023.

