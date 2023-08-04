Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Taylor Swift makes significant donation to food bank during Seattle Eras Tour

Aug 4, 2023, 3:41 PM

taylor swift food bank donation...

Taylor Swift made a significant donation to a local food bank during her two-night stand at Lumen Field for her Eras Tour. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Taylor Swift made a significant donation to Food Lifeline, a Western Washington charity focused on providing food for those struggling in the region, during her two-night stand at Lumen Field for her Eras Tour, the nonprofit organization confirmed with KIRO 7.

More on Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift in Seattle: Eras Tour breaks Lumen Field attendance record

“They’ve asked us not to share the number, but I can tell you that the donation will provide several thousand pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to our more than 400 food banks across Western Washington,” Food Lifeline spokesperson Mark Coleman told KIRO 7.

It’s reportedly one of the largest charitable gifts the organization has received in 2023. Food Lifeline stated perishable food — fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, etc. — will be part of the focus with the donated funds.

Swift’s three-and-a-half-hour show — which is made up of 45 songs split into 10 acts — is expected to become the highest-grossing tour of all-time by any single artist or group. Her tour started at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in March and won’t conclude until a five-night show at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in November 2024.

Billboard Boxscore estimated that Swift’s Eras Tour would gross $590 million on just the initial 52 dates of the U.S. leg. When her tour concludes in Toronto next year, sales are expected to double with estimates landing between $1 billion and $1.4 billion.

More on Taylor Swift: King County declares official ‘Taylor Swift Week’ ahead of popstar’s Seattle stop

With the monumental success of her show, The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia credited Taylor Swift’s tour with boosting the economy through travel and tourism in each metropolitan region. Market research firm QuestionPro estimated last month that her tour could help add $5 billion to the worldwide economy.

Local News

seattle police contract...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council to hold public hearing ahead of police contract negotiations

The meeting for a new Seattle Police contract will be on August 8 at 5:30 pm inside Council Chambers at Seattle City Hall.

19 hours ago

sound transit trees...

Micki Gamez

Community fights Sound Transit’s plan to remove hundreds of trees

More than 400 trees in Lake Forest Park are on the chopping block if Sound Transit's design of a new bus route moves forward.

19 hours ago

Lakewood mobile home fire...

KIRO 7 News Staff

8 mobile homes on fire in Lakewood as firefighters work multiple brush fires

Seven mobile homes caught fire as crews with West Pierce Fire & Rescue worked a large brush fire in Lakewood Friday afternoon.

19 hours ago

Seafair weekend weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle weather a mixed bag over Seafair weekend

Seattle-area weather may not be perfect for Seafair weekend, but it (hopefully) shouldn't hamper your plans to watch the Blue Angels.

19 hours ago

Funko earnings hit...

Bill Kaczaraba

New funk at Funko: Q2 earnings take a big hit

Funko-A shares have lost about 32.7% since the beginning of the year. Shares dropped 7% in after-market trading.

19 hours ago

tacoma fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Fire destroys 3 buildings, 2 firefighters hurt in Tacoma Stadium District

Fire crews in Tacoma are working to find out what sparked a vacant building in the Stadium District to catch fire.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Taylor Swift makes significant donation to food bank during Seattle Eras Tour