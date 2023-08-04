Taylor Swift makes significant donation to food bank during Seattle Eras Tour

Taylor Swift made a significant donation to Food Lifeline, a Western Washington charity focused on providing food for those struggling in the region, during her two-night stand at Lumen Field for her Eras Tour, the nonprofit organization confirmed with KIRO 7.

“They’ve asked us not to share the number, but I can tell you that the donation will provide several thousand pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to our more than 400 food banks across Western Washington,” Food Lifeline spokesperson Mark Coleman told KIRO 7.

It’s reportedly one of the largest charitable gifts the organization has received in 2023. Food Lifeline stated perishable food — fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products, etc. — will be part of the focus with the donated funds.

Swift’s three-and-a-half-hour show — which is made up of 45 songs split into 10 acts — is expected to become the highest-grossing tour of all-time by any single artist or group. Her tour started at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in March and won’t conclude until a five-night show at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in November 2024.

Billboard Boxscore estimated that Swift’s Eras Tour would gross $590 million on just the initial 52 dates of the U.S. leg. When her tour concludes in Toronto next year, sales are expected to double with estimates landing between $1 billion and $1.4 billion.

With the monumental success of her show, The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia credited Taylor Swift’s tour with boosting the economy through travel and tourism in each metropolitan region. Market research firm QuestionPro estimated last month that her tour could help add $5 billion to the worldwide economy.