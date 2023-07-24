Taylor Swift in Seattle: Eras Tour breaks Lumen Field attendance record

Seattle residents and tourists made history over the weekend, as 72,171 Taylor Swift fans were in attendance at Lumen Field Saturday night to watch The Eras Tour, the most ever in the venue’s history for a concert.

The concert on Saturday broke a record previously held by U2, which drew more than 70,000 fans in 2011. Lumen Field reps are still confirming the final attendance figures, but Swift was also the first artist to sell out Lumen Field on consecutive nights.

Swift added a few wrinkles to her setlist in Seattle, as she treated the crowd with a live version of “No Body, No Crime,” alongside opening act HAIM — who are also featured on the song off of Swift’s album “Evermore.” She also played acoustic versions of “This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” from her album “Reputation” and “Everything Has Changed” from her album “Red.”

Dave Brooks, Senior Director of Live Music and Touring for Billboard, estimated the cost of the tour is “well north of $100 million,” making it arguably the most expensive tour ever, boosting the economy in the process. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia announced in July that Taylor Swift’s tour helped boost travel and tourism in the region, a claim also made by several other U.S. cities.

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is on track to bring in $1.4 billion, with Swift making approximately $110 million already. The first 22 performances (out of 131 total shows) grossed more than $300 million.

The Eras Tour is already dwarfing other top-grossing tours worldwide, including Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s $142 million, 36-date tour and Harry Styles’ Love On Tour — the third highest-grossing act worldwide.