Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Taylor Swift in Seattle: Eras Tour breaks Lumen Field attendance record

Jul 24, 2023, 4:02 PM

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Crowds gather outside Lumen Field to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour (Laura Scott)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle residents and tourists made history over the weekend, as 72,171 Taylor Swift fans were in attendance at Lumen Field Saturday night to watch The Eras Tour, the most ever in the venue’s history for a concert.

The concert on Saturday broke a record previously held by U2, which drew more than 70,000 fans in 2011. Lumen Field reps are still confirming the final attendance figures, but Swift was also the first artist to sell out Lumen Field on consecutive nights.

More from Taylor Swift in Seattle: Nearly 120,000 people in SoDo for soldout Mariners and Taylor Swift

Swift added a few wrinkles to her setlist in Seattle, as she treated the crowd with a live version of “No Body, No Crime,” alongside opening act HAIM — who are also featured on the song off of Swift’s album “Evermore.” She also played acoustic versions of “This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” from her album “Reputation” and “Everything Has Changed” from her album “Red.”

Dave Brooks, Senior Director of Live Music and Touring for Billboard, estimated the cost of the tour is “well north of $100 million,” making it arguably the most expensive tour ever, boosting the economy in the process. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia announced in July that Taylor Swift’s tour helped boost travel and tourism in the region, a claim also made by several other U.S. cities.

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is on track to bring in $1.4 billion, with Swift making approximately $110 million already. The first 22 performances (out of 131 total shows) grossed more than $300 million.

More on Taylor Swift in Seattle: King County declares official ‘Taylor Swift Week’ ahead of popstar’s Seattle stop

The Eras Tour is already dwarfing other top-grossing tours worldwide, including Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s $142 million, 36-date tour and Harry Styles’ Love On Tour — the third highest-grossing act worldwide.

Local News

klickitat fire...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Klickitat County fire stretches to 50,000 acres after burning through weekend

Fire crews in Central Washington are working to protect a natural gas pipeline and solar farms west of Goldendale.

19 hours ago

downtown...

Bill Kaczaraba

City of Seattle ‘too broad’ in defining when to clear homeless encampments

The City of Seattle has been "too broad" in defining when it can clear homeless encampments, a King County Superior Court judge ruled.

19 hours ago

Gorst road rage...

Kate Stone

Man shot in head after road rage incident in Gorst

Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a suspected road rage incident in Gorst that ended with a man shot in the head.

19 hours ago

seattle seahawks training camp practices...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle Seahawks opening up nine training camp practices to fans

The Seattle Seahawks are opening nine training camp practices at the VMAC to the public, starting this Wednesday.

19 hours ago

U-District fire...

Sam Campbell

Abandoned building catches fire in Seattle’s U-District

An investigation is underway Monday morning after a fire at an abandoned building in Seattle's U-District.

19 hours ago

Kirkland beach shooting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

2 teens, 1 adult hurt in overnight shooting at Kirkland beach

Police are searching for a shooter who injured two teenagers and one adult at a Kirkland beach overnight Monday.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Taylor Swift in Seattle: Eras Tour breaks Lumen Field attendance record