No harmful substance found in Port Orchard evacuation

The Kitsap County Administration Building in Port Orchard is back to normal operations a day after an evacuation.

The facility was closed and everyone was evacuated after the Auditor’s Office received some election mail containing a suspicious substance, county officials confirmed Tuesday. Responders from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Port Orchard Police and South Kitsap Fire and Rescue were called in to investigate the situation.

Additionally, since the substance was found in the mail, The U.S. Postal Inspection Service responded.

However, the search for hazardous substances did not turn up anything of concern. Investigators with USPS will continue to look into the matter.

Port Orchard Police also request anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling 911, or by emailing Port Orchard Police with reference case number #D24-494.

