What college student can resist the idea of warm cookies delivered to their dorm room late at night?

That’s what Insomnia Cookies is hoping.

More on local food delivery: Tony Delivers provides a local alternative to food delivery in Seattle

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported the Philadelphia-based late-night cookie company plans to open its first Seattle location in the University District later this year. The company leased a ground-floor retail space in an apartment tower at 4215 Brooklyn Ave. NE, just blocks from the University of Washington’s (UW) campus.

“Insomnia Cookies, a big dream, was born in (founder) Seth’s little dorm room,” Insomnia Cookies stated on its website. “And from that first melty, warm, delicious bite, not only was a company launched, but an entire category too, redefining the late-night, delivery-focused, food-service industry as we know it.”

Insomnia Cookies uses an app for delivery options of hot, fresh cookies as well as ice cream, brownies and other treats in the evening hours until 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The company, which expanded to more than 200 stores by 2021, are mostly located adjacent to college campuses — including having bakeries near Western Washington University in Bellingham, Gonzaga University in Spokane and Washington State University in Pullman.

Tom Carusona, Chief Marketing Officer with Insomnia Cookie, told Retail Insider about 65-75% of the dessert stores are in some way associated with a university.

More from Lisa Brooks: 3 Seattle-area high school jazz bands named finalists at prestigious jazz competition

It has since created locations in Canada with hopes to reach 50-100 stores in the country.

Insomnia Cookies plans to move into the University District tower on Brooklyn Avenue, with construction costs estimated at $275,000.

You can read more of Lisa Brooks’ stories here. Follow Lisa on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa