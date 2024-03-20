Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Late-night dessert delivery service expanding to U-District for college cravings

Mar 20, 2024, 6:45 AM | Updated: 8:15 am

insomnia cookies...

Insomnia Cookies at York University in Toronto, Ontario (Image courtesy of Insomnia Cookies)

(Image courtesy of Insomnia Cookies)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY LISA BROOKS


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

What college student can resist the idea of warm cookies delivered to their dorm room late at night?

That’s what Insomnia Cookies is hoping.

More on local food delivery: Tony Delivers provides a local alternative to food delivery in Seattle

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported the Philadelphia-based late-night cookie company plans to open its first Seattle location in the University District later this year. The company leased a ground-floor retail space in an apartment tower at 4215 Brooklyn Ave. NE, just blocks from the University of Washington’s (UW) campus.

“Insomnia Cookies, a big dream, was born in (founder) Seth’s little dorm room,” Insomnia Cookies stated on its website. “And from that first melty, warm, delicious bite, not only was a company launched, but an entire category too, redefining the late-night, delivery-focused, food-service industry as we know it.”

Insomnia Cookies uses an app for delivery options of hot, fresh cookies as well as ice cream, brownies and other treats in the evening hours until 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The company, which expanded to more than 200 stores by 2021, are mostly located adjacent to college campuses — including having bakeries near Western Washington University in Bellingham, Gonzaga University in Spokane and Washington State University in Pullman.

Tom Carusona, Chief Marketing Officer with Insomnia Cookie, told Retail Insider about 65-75% of the dessert stores are in some way associated with a university.

More from Lisa Brooks: 3 Seattle-area high school jazz bands named finalists at prestigious jazz competition

It has since created locations in Canada with hopes to reach 50-100 stores in the country.

Insomnia Cookies plans to move into the University District tower on Brooklyn Avenue, with construction costs estimated at $275,000.

You can read more of Lisa Brooks’ stories here. Follow Lisa on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

kent house fire...

Frank Sumrall

Puget Sound Fire: Kent resident saved from roof of house fire

Firefighters rushed to a burning home in Kent early Wednesday morning, saving a person from the roof of a house fire.

8 minutes ago

Port Orchard evacuation...

Lisa Brooks

No harmful substance found in Port Orchard evacuation

The Kitsap County Administration Building in Port Orchard is back to normal operations a day after an evacuation.

1 hour ago

Troyer Sheriff...

Frank Sumrall

Pierce County: Sheriff Ed Troyer is not running for reelection

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will not seek re-election, the sheriff's department confirmed.

12 hours ago

overturned Washington drug cases...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington puts new laws on the books to become an attorney

The Washington Supreme Court filed a pair of orders approving alternative pathways for someone to become a licensed attorney.

16 hours ago

Photo: A $100 bill...

Julia Dallas

How will the Edmonds School Board cover a $10M shortfall?

Edmonds School Board is holding a meeting Tuesday night to discuss how it plans to scale back over $10 million.

16 hours ago

Photo: Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 4, ...

Julia Dallas

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates over $600M to hundreds of nonprofits

MacKenzie Scott announced via her website on Tuesday that 361 organizations will receive at least $1 million for their work.

18 hours ago

Late-night dessert delivery service expanding to U-District for college cravings