Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Georgetown pot shop robbed, second Seattle smash-and-grab in 2 days

Mar 20, 2024, 8:45 AM

pot shop smash-and-grab...

Smash-and-grab at Reef Cannabis Dispensary (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A cannabis shop in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood became the latest target of smash-and-grab thieves Wednesday.

Seattle police (SPD) and firefighters were called to the Reef Cannabis Dispensary sometime before 5 a.m., arriving to find a red Dodge pickup halfway through a side wall of the store on East Marginal Way and South Michigan Street. It was towed from the scene shortly after.

More from Kate Stone: 2 arrested in connection with Mercer Island man’s murder

An SPD officer told KIRO Newsradio the suspect or suspects appeared to have used the Dodge to smash into the two-story building, then used a white sedan as a getaway vehicle. They did not provide further details on how many people could have been involved or the value of what they took, nor if either car used in the theft was reported stolen.

This smash and grab is the second such incident in the past 48 hours, following another burglary at the Cannazone in SODO early Tuesday morning. Burglars used a black Hyundai to ram through Cannazone Seattle on First Avenue South, causing substantial damages to the shop’s interior and exterior.

Juliette Jreige, the owner of Cannazone Cannabis, told KIRO Newsradio this was the fifth store of hers that’s been hit with a robbery for a total of six attempted break-ins.

More on Cannazone smash-and-grab: Pot shop owner victim of sixth smash-and-grab robbery

No arrests have been made so far in either case.

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

Crime Blotter

smash-and-grab...

Frank Sumrall

Pot shop owner victim of sixth smash-and-grab robbery

A vehicle was used to shatter through a storefront of a cannabis shop in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood in a smash-and-grab robbery.

1 day ago

hospital burglar sledgehammer...

Frank Sumrall

Police arrest alleged hospital burglar equipped with sledgehammer

The Lacey Police Department is actively searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a burglary at a hospital with a sledgehammer.

1 day ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle seen during the day...

Sam Campbell

Security guard stabbed, suspect barricades inside Beacon Hill apartment

SWAT officers surrounded a complex in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood after police said a man stabbed a guard barricaded himself inside.

2 days ago

seattle indecent exposure...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle man arrested for 14 counts of indecent exposure, most near schools

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Seattle police (SPD) in connection to 14 counts of indecent exposure near Lake Forest Park.

2 days ago

Image: Deputies stopped a group of "suspicious" people at a smoke shop at the intersection of 72nd ...

James Lynch and Frank Sumrall

Suspect wearing body armor shot and killed by Pierce County deputies

Two Pierce County deputies were on a routine patrol and ended up shooting and killing a man wearing body armor in Tacoma early Monday.

2 days ago

Photo: A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medicatio...

Julia Dallas

Ex-Gig Harbor nurse practitioner charged, allegedly forced abortion pills in girlfriend

A former Gig Harbor nurse practitioner has been charged with rape and assault after allegedly forcing abortion pills inside his girlfriend.

4 days ago

Georgetown pot shop robbed, second Seattle smash-and-grab in 2 days