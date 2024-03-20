Georgetown pot shop robbed, second Seattle smash-and-grab in 2 days

A cannabis shop in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood became the latest target of smash-and-grab thieves Wednesday.

Seattle police (SPD) and firefighters were called to the Reef Cannabis Dispensary sometime before 5 a.m., arriving to find a red Dodge pickup halfway through a side wall of the store on East Marginal Way and South Michigan Street. It was towed from the scene shortly after.

An SPD officer told KIRO Newsradio the suspect or suspects appeared to have used the Dodge to smash into the two-story building, then used a white sedan as a getaway vehicle. They did not provide further details on how many people could have been involved or the value of what they took, nor if either car used in the theft was reported stolen.

This smash and grab is the second such incident in the past 48 hours, following another burglary at the Cannazone in SODO early Tuesday morning. Burglars used a black Hyundai to ram through Cannazone Seattle on First Avenue South, causing substantial damages to the shop’s interior and exterior.

Juliette Jreige, the owner of Cannazone Cannabis, told KIRO Newsradio this was the fifth store of hers that’s been hit with a robbery for a total of six attempted break-ins.

No arrests have been made so far in either case.

