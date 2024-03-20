Close
New pup takes top spot as Seattle’s most popular dog

Mar 20, 2024, 11:52 AM | Updated: 12:29 pm

Golden retriever...

The American Kennel Club reveals Seattle's most popular dog. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba)

(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Golden Retriever has become the most popular breed in Seattle, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

The affable pup is bucking the national trend ranking the French Bulldog No. 1.

“Seattleites march to the beat of their own drum,” AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said. “While many cities have the French Bulldog as their most popular breed, Seattle has remained devoted to the Golden Retriever. Not only is the breed loveable and loyal, Goldens are also very smart, eager to please and trustworthy companions.”

‘Dogs in crisis’: English Bulldog shot, 8 puppies rescued in Pierce County

Golden retrievers are a medium-sized dog breed that originated in Scotland in the 1800s. They are known for being gentle, affectionate, intelligent and are often kept as pets. They are also known for being good swimmers and come in four colors: cream, golden, light golden and dark golden.

Mirroring the national trend, the people of Seattle have shown love to Dachshunds. The iconic hound broke into the city’s top 10 in 2023, going from No. 11 to No. 9.

American Kennel Club reveals Seattle’s top dog breeds

Seattle’s top five breeds for 2023:

  1. Golden Retriever
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. French Bulldog
  4. Pembroke Welsh Corgi
  5. Havanese

The Golden Retriever was also recognized as the No. 1 pup in Pittsburgh.

Nationally, the French Bulldog’s popularity has continued to surge. The breed is playful, adaptable and has an even temperament. Frenchies are very popular among city dwellers, as they’re also portable and get along with almost anyone.

More dog news: Chihuahua is Washington’s most popular dog breed, report says

America’s top five breeds in 2023:

  1. French Bulldog
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. German Shepherd Dog
  5. Poodle

The American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization that maintains the world’s largest registry of purebred dogs and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the U.S.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

