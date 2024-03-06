Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘Dogs in crisis’: English Bulldog shot, 8 puppies rescued in Pierce County

Mar 6, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:09 pm

Photo: A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy feeds an abandoned puppy with a bottle after ten d...

A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy feeds an abandoned puppy with a bottle after ten dogs, including an English bulldog, were rescued. (Photo courtesy of The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County)

(Photo courtesy of The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Ten dogs, including eight puppies and an English bulldog that was shot in the face, were rescued from homes within three days in Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) said animal control brought in the dogs between Saturday and Monday, starting with a 4-month-old Labrador Retriever puppy that had “a deep laceration on his neck and a cut near the eye with an infected abscess.”

Veterinarians determined the injuries were from a collar that was too tight, according to HSTPC.

English Bulldog with gunshot wounds brought to Humane Society

On Sunday, animal control brought in another dog — a 3-year-old English bulldog with gunshot wounds, the Humane Society said in a press release.

More on the Humane Society: Community stepped up after Seattle Humane faced urgent pet food shortage

Animal control officers said the bulldog was shot in self-defense after it reportedly charged at someone living in the home it was found in. Therefore, it is not being investigated as a cruelty case.

Photo: The bulldog was shot three times in the face and shoulder, breaking her teeth and fracturing her jaw.

The bulldog was shot three times in the face and shoulder, breaking her teeth and fracturing her jaw. (Photo courtesy of the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County)

The dog was shot three times in the face and shoulder, breaking her teeth and fracturing her jaw. As of Tuesday, one of the bullets is still lodged in her shoulder.

Staff at the HSTPC said she may need “complicated surgery” to remove it.

Community member finds 8 abandoned puppies

A community member found eight 2-day-old puppies abandoned in a box near Bonney Lake shortly after the bulldog was rescued. The puppies were last reported to be recovering at the Humane Society where workers conduct round-the-clock feedings and keep them warm in an incubator.

Due to the wounds, The Humane Society said it urgently needs donations to care for the dogs.

Photo: The puppies were last reported to be recovering at the Humane Society where workers conduct round-the-clock feedings and keep them warm in an incubator.

The puppies were last reported to be recovering at the Humane Society where workers conduct round-the-clock feedings and keep them warm in an incubator. (Photo courtesy of the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County)

More animal news: Recent death puts virus seen in small animals in spotlight

We’ve reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the dogs’ rescue.

You can read more of Sam Campbell’s stories here. Follow Sam Campbell on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

