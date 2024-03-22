Federal budget includes funding for new Seattle National Archives

If the government funding measure passed Friday by a divided U.S. House of Representatives is also passed by the U.S. Senate, the General Services Administration (GSA) will get $9 million “for planning and design of a new long-term records storage facility for the National Archives and Records Administration’s (NARA) facility in the Seattle area” according to a press release issued Thursday by the office of Washington Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

The possibility of federal funding to begin the process of replacing NARA’s aging facility in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood was first reported in October 2023 by KIRO Newsradio in an exclusive interview with Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States.

In January 2020, KIRO Newsradio broke the news that Seattle’s current National Archives facility was slated to be shut down, with its contents – priceless federal documents, maps, photos and other materials stretching back to the 19th century – to be likely shipped to California and Missouri, and the real estate sold off to generate revenue for the federal government. Tribes, museums and others concerned with preserving historical federal records in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska joined in a bipartisan effort led by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson to successfully keep the facility in Seattle.

Should the current budget measure pass and be signed by President Joe Biden, this funding will likely allow the GSA, the arm of the federal government that manages real estate and development for many agencies, to begin planning for a new facility for the National Archives. Specific location and other details about the new facility would be determined through this process, with actual construction likely not beginning for several years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

