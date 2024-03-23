Two enormous lottery jackpots totaling close to $2 billion are available for players to win across the U.S., including in the state of Washington.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion after no player won Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Powerball prize is up to an estimated $750 million ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. Players in the state of Washington can visit walottery.com to keep up with the progress of both massive windfalls.

If a single player matches all the Mega Millions numbers Tuesday, the winner has the option to accept that full amount over 30 years or take the lump-sum option of an estimated $525.8 million. The Powerball winner’s lump-sum option will net the winner an estimated $360.8 million at this point.

“Lottery fever continues to spread throughout the country,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said as part of a statement late Friday once the results were in. “Large jackpots provide entertainment and winnings for our players nationwide.”

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be the largest since a winning ticket for $842.4 million was sold on Jan. 1. (That was also the first time a Powerball jackpot was been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992.)

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a winner, Powerball reported this week in a news release. Saturday’s drawing will be the 35th.

The $750 million Powerball prize that has been rolling since the beginning of the year is now ranked as the ninth largest in the history of the game, Powerball added.

A single winner of last Wednesday’s drawing would have cleared $699 million with an all-at-once cash option of $332.8 million.

Meanwhile, after 30 drawings without a jackpot win, the Mega Millions prize is currently estimated at $1.1 billion for the next drawing Tuesday. That means for the sixth time in less than six years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion, Mega Millions reported in a news release late Friday. The last time the prize hit $1 billion was last August when it hit $1.602 billion before a winning ticket was sold in Florida.

The prize will be the fifth largest in the game’s history.

Mega Millions winning numbers: Last drawing

The winning numbers from Friday, March 22, were 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44. Also, the gold Mega Ball was 16.

Powerball winning numbers: Last drawing

The winning numbers from Wednesday, March 20, were 13, 22, 27, 54, 66 and Powerball 9.

Big winner: $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California

Getting Mega Millions tickets

Mega Millions holds drawings twice a week, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Fridays, telecast from a television studio in Atlanta. The numbers are also quickly posted on the game’s website. Tickets are available at all Washington Lottery retail locations.

Ticket sales are cut off every Tuesday and Friday night at 7:45 p.m. and resume at 7:46 p.m., the Washington’s Lottery website states.

The Washington’s Lottery site also states that players can multiply their winnings with Megaplier. For an extra $1 per play, players can multiply non-jackpot winnings two, three, four or five times based on the Megaplier chosen randomly at draw time.

Getting Powerball tickets

Those who want to get Powerball tickets must get them before 6:45 p.m. on the day of the drawings to have a chance to win the giant prize. Tickets are available at all Washington Lottery retail locations. The drawings take place at 7:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to a statement from Washington’s Lottery, Powerball also offers several add-on features, including Double Play for $1, a second-chance drawing at 8:30 p.m. with the chance to win up to $10 million, and Power Play for $1, which offers players the opportunity to multiply their non-jackpot winnings based on the Power Play multiplier randomly chosen at draw time.

How you can win the Mega Millions jackpot

Mega Millions is a national lottery game. Players can buy tickets for $2 and select six numbers from separate pools. Five of the selections come from one pool, with different numbers from 1 to 70, and the other is for the Mega Ball, with numbers from 1 to 25. Some states also give players the option of paying more for different options that increase payouts or give people extra sets of numbers.

People can pick their own numbers — and some play the same numbers each time. But most players opt for the quick pick option, which lets a computer generate random numbers.

How you can win the Powerball prize

Powerball also is a national lottery game. Each play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 69 and one Powerball number between one and 26.

Alternatively, players may also use the quick pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With nine winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.

Windfall in Washington: Boeing employee from Auburn announced as Powerball winner

Why promoted jackpots and cash values vary so much

Lotteries promote the larger jackpot, but the prize everyone is dreaming of is half that amount or less. That’s because the promoted prize is for one winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity, in which the announced prize is invested and pays more over time.

Under the annuity plan, winners will receive an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year until finally reaching the original promoted total.

As interest rates have risen in the past year or so, the cash prize has generated much larger annuity prizes. Winners rarely take the annuity option, but that’s the huge number displayed on lottery billboards.

Last 5 Mega Millions jackpots won

Dec. 8, 2023: $394 million ($188.6 million cash). The winning tickets were sold in California.

Oct. 6, 2023: $361 million ($157.3 million cash). The winning ticket was sold in Texas.

Aug. 15, 2023: $39 million ($18.9 million cash). The winning ticket was sold in Florida and went unclaimed, Mega Millions reported.

August 8, 2023: $1.602 billion ($794.2 million cash). The winning ticket was sold in Florida.

April 18, 2023: $20 million ($10.5 million cash).The winning ticket was sold in New York.

Last 6 Powerball prizes won

Jan. 1, 2024: $842.4 million. The winning ticket was sold in Michigan.

Oct. 11, 2023: $1.765 billion. The winning ticket was sold in California.

July 19, 2023: $1.08 billion. The winning ticket was sold in California.

April 19, 2023: $252.6 million. The winning ticket was sold in Ohio.

March 4, 2023: $162.2 million. The winning ticket was sold in Virginia.

Feb. 6, 2023: $754.6 million. The winning ticket was sold in the state of Washington.

We have a winner: $842.4M Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Michigan

What are the odds of winning a Powerball prize?

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292.2 million, The Associated Press noted in its past coverage of large game prizes.

That winless streak shouldn’t be a surprise because it shows the game is operating as it was designed. The immense jackpot odds are intended to make winning rare so the grand prizes can grow so large. People may say they would be satisfied with winning a smaller sum, but it’s the giant jackpots that prompt people to drop money on Powerball tickets.

When someone wins the big prize and the jackpot reverts to about $20 million, sales drop dramatically. Those sales then rise steadily along with the top prize.

Plenty of people buy Powerball tickets, but sales are far less than in previous years when jackpots began to grow much larger after a change in the game’s odds. Before the jackpot odds worsened in 2015 from 1 in 175.2 million to 1 in 292.2 million, more people won the top prizes, so they didn’t grow so massive.

From Dave Ross: A song celebrating Powerball, America’s favorite false hope

What are the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, The Associated Press (AP) reported in recent coverage of the climbing prizes.

Those low odds enable the game to trundle along without a winner for months. Mega Millions lengthened its odds in 2019.

Who runs the lottery games?

Mega Millions and Powerball are run separately but both are overseen by state lotteries.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball also operates in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The games don’t operate in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada or Utah.

A word of warning: Buying lottery tickets isn’t a good investment

Because winning is so rare, experts maintain that lottery tickets are horrible investments — but note that every person’s reason for playing the lottery is different.

Some people might buy a $2 lottery ticket as a form of entertainment and find satisfaction in “the excitement of thinking you might win,” Syracuse University mathematics professor Steven Diaz said to the AP in 2023.

Meanwhile, others may enter the lottery out of feelings of desperation or financial struggle — with experts pointing to consequences that have disproportionately impacted low-income communities.

The lottery has historically acted as a regressive tax on the poor, meaning the people who can least afford to lose their money buy the most tickets, Lia Nower, a professor and the director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University, previously told the AP.

She said her “concern with the lottery is really more people who are buying it every day or two or three times a week” as opposed to those who purchase one ticket as the jackpot nears $1 billion.

A $2 ticket may not seem like much — but it can add up for those who are regularly entering the lottery over time. Alternative spending options could include opening an investment account that allows you to invest in small amounts or buying partial stock, Kovach said.

“In reality, it’s probably best to diversify by something like an index fund — but if you’re just starting out, I would… (suggest putting it) in the stock market or something like that,” he said. “You will actually probably see a return over time.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of My Northwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.