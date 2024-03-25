Close
17-year-old girl dead after shooting in Tacoma

Mar 24, 2024, 5:06 PM

tacoma shooting...

A Tacoma Police Department vehicle (Photo courtesy of the Tacoma Police Department)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


A 17-year-old girl died in a shooting incident Saturday night in Tacoma, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Tacoma Police.

Tacoma Police responded to the 1800 block of South 15th Street in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

TPD officials said that on arrival, officers learned a 17-year-old female was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died from her injuries at the hospital.

Tacoma Police said they have detectives and crime scene investigators working on this incident and that there is no threat to the public.

KIRO 7 News will have more information on this fatal incident as it becomes available.

 

17-year-old girl dead after shooting in Tacoma