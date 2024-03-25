Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Google Chrome moves towards privacy protections for users, may hurt advertisers

Mar 25, 2024, 10:52 AM

Google Chrome...

Big changes coming to Google Chrome. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Google has decided to end using third-party cookies in its Chrome browser.

This move is part of a broader trend towards greater privacy protections for users but also presents challenges for advertisers and publishers. It is a significant shift in the digital advertising landscape.

Third-party cookies have been a cornerstone of online advertising for many years, allowing advertisers to track users’ online behavior and deliver targeted ads. However, they have also raised privacy concerns as they can be used to build detailed profiles of users without their explicit consent.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle: Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is blooming early this year

Google’s initiative, known as the Privacy Sandbox, aims to develop new standards for online advertising that respect user privacy while still allowing advertisers to deliver relevant ads. However, the transition to these new standards will likely be complex and could disrupt existing business models, particularly for smaller publishers who rely heavily on advertising revenue.

Privacy Sandbox is an industry-wide initiative that aims to improve user privacy online and in Android apps. The project’s goals include:

  • Protecting users from individual targeting
  • Providing anonymity to user data
  • Reducing cross-site and cross-app tracking
  • Helping to keep online content and services free for all
  • Giving companies and developers tools to build thriving digital businesses

As Anthony Katsur, CEO of the IAB Tech Lab, pointed out the “open web is going to suffer.”

Smaller publishers may struggle to adapt to the new landscape, which could significantly impact their ad revenue. This could potentially lead to a consolidation in the publishing industry, with larger players better able to absorb the impact of these changes.

Traffic news: Left-turn lanes now open on Montlake Blvd., retiring the on-ramp’s awkward U-turn

However, it’s also worth noting that this shift could spur innovation in the digital advertising industry, leading to the development of new, privacy-preserving ad targeting and delivery methods.

It’s a complex issue with many moving parts, and Google’s decision’s full impact will likely only become clear over time.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

tulip...

Bill Kaczaraba

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is blooming early this year

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is a vibrant spring celebration, attracting visitors with its spectacular display of tulips and daffodils. The festival for 2024 is scheduled to run from April 1 to April 30.

1 hour ago

left-turn lanes Montlake...

Frank Sumrall

Left-turn lanes now open on Montlake Blvd., retiring the on-ramp’s awkward U-turn

Two new dedicated left-turn lanes were opened on Montlake Boulevard Monday, allowing drivers heading north to get directly onto westbound 520.

3 hours ago

boeing...

Frank Sumrall

Boeing CEO, president step down amid company turbulence

Boeing CEO David Calhoun is retiring, effective at the end of the year, alongside commercial airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal, effective today.

4 hours ago

tacoma shooting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

17-year-old girl dead after shooting in Tacoma

A 17-year-old girl died in a shooting incident Saturday night in Tacoma, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

18 hours ago

islamic state attack...

Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press

What we know after the Islamic State group claims responsibility for Moscow massacre

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people.

1 day ago

Photo: Heritage Recreation Center in Pierce County....

Julia Dallas

Pierce County Parks announces new scholarship program

Pierce County Parks now offers scholarships to residents participating in recreational programs, announced the county on Monday.

2 days ago

Google Chrome moves towards privacy protections for users, may hurt advertisers