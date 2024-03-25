The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is a vibrant spring celebration, attracting visitors with its spectacular display of tulips and daffodils. The festival for 2024 is scheduled to run from April 1 to April 30. It’s a great time to experience the Pacific Northwest’s beauty and the local farms’ charm.

Whether you are a sports enthusiast, music lover, art connoisseur, or seeking family-friendly fun, the festival has more than most people know. There is the Paccar Open House featuring test labs for semi-trucks. There’s also a street fair, a Pickleball Tournament, and art shows.

Here are some highlights for your visit:

The daffodils are already sprinkling their yellow blooms across the region. Mid-April tends to be the best time to view the rest of the blossoms. Before you go, check RoozenGaarde’s interactive bloom map can help you plan your visit around the peak bloom times.

These RoozenGaarde crops are planted to yield tulip bulbs and fresh-cut flowers.

On Saturday, April 6, here is a list of events:

