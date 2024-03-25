Close
MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Rain expected Tues. through Thurs., wet conditions for Mariners’ opening day

Mar 25, 2024, 7:02 AM

Rain falls in front of stadium lighting during a game between the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles. (Photo: Patrick Smith, Getty Images)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


Ted Buehner -- KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

This week looks to offer relatively cool and wet at times weather for the first full week of spring. A series of weakening Pacific weather systems will produce seasonable weather conditions. The wettest period will likely be Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall high temperatures will be in the 50s with lows dropping down into the lower to mid-40s. Average highs for the latter part of March are in the mid-50s while lows range from the mid-30s in Olympia to the lower 40s in the Seattle area. At least sunsets will now extend past 7:30 p.m. as the days continue to get longer.

More on Seattle weather: Tease of spring weather brings pollen season, flurry of allergies

For those who want to see Monday night’s full moon, called the Worm Moon, breaks in the cloud cover are possible, permitting the moon to peek through the clouds at times.

This week’s cool wet weather will have a few benefits. One is the rainfall will wash the tree pollen away following the recent five-day sunny warm spell. Allergy sufferers should feel relief.

In addition, the mountains sure could use more snow. The mountain snowpack remains below average ranging from 60-90% of normal for late March. Over the week, another foot or more new snow is likely, particularly in the higher elevations. Snow levels are expected to range from 3,000-4,000 feet this week, presenting the potential for winter weather driving conditions for motorists along the Cascade highways.

The Seattle Mariners home opener is Thursday night at T-Mobile Park. With the ongoing wet weather on Thursday, the stadium roof will likely be closed. But for the rest of the four-game series through the weekend, drier conditions are expected with the roof likely open. Just be prepared for chilly temperatures, likely starting near 50 degrees or so at first pitch and easing down into the 40s through each game.

10 years later: Ted Buehner recalls Oso landslide sweeping everything in its path

Looking ahead, the latest seasonal weather outlook was recently released by the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. A turnaround from the ongoing cooler wetter weather is anticipated starting around the second week of April. After that, the odds are stacked in favor of warmer-than-average temperatures and tipped toward drier than normal into June.

From July into September, the outlook continues to be warmer and drier than average conditions for this summer. That does not mean there will not be any cooler or wet days, but in the long run, the odds support overall warmer and drier conditions — something to look forward to.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

